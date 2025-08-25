Connecticut Huskies Coach Jim Mora Sets Expectations For Rebuilt Defense
Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora knows his team has made strides in preparation for the upcoming season. What he does not know yet is exactly what to expect from a defensive front that looks dramatically different than last fall.
The Huskies lost several veteran defenders who had been central to the program’s identity since Mora took over in 2022. To fill the gaps, Connecticut turned to the transfer portal while also calling on younger players who had been waiting their turn. That process has created intrigue, but Mora said the real test will not come until the Huskies line up against Central Connecticut State on Aug. 30 at Rentschler Field.
“I’d like to be able to sit here and say, ‘Yeah, I know what they’re all about,’ but there’s so many new guys that I don’t. And games always reveal things, positive and negative things, you have to work on,” Mora said.
The Huskies will have several new faces on defense this season
Last season the Huskies ranked 46th nationally in total defense and fourth in third down-conversion defense, allowing just 29.7 percent. They kept opponents off balance by rotating multiple players across the line, but Mora admitted that red zone defense and turnovers were areas that needed improvement. With a new unit, the identity of this year’s defense remains unclear.
Among the new faces are transfers Stephon Wright, Antoineo Harris Jr., Trent Jones II, and Marquis Black, each of whom brings experience from different programs. Players such as Matt Hoffman, Ben Smiley, Brandon Kelley, and Cleto Chol, who were among Mora’s first recruits, are also expected to step into larger roles.
“It’s time for those guys to take that step from kind of some late-game action to some real action, and if they can do that, then I think we’ve got a nice group there," Mora said. "Because I think we’ve got some good starters and some guys that are proven, but some of those unproven guys on game day have to take a step up. And the indications are, from what we’ve seen in practice, they’re ready to do that. But they’ve got to go do it on the field against an opponent that’s not wearing the same helmet as them."
Hoffman, now a redshirt junior, echoed his coach.
“I think we’re all doing a good job of getting ready to step up,” said Hoffman. “Everyone in our room has to step up, so I think we’re prepared and we’re doing our best to prepare.”
Coming off a 9-4 season capped by a Fenway Bowl victory, the Huskies believe they can build on their momentum. Mora hopes that once the pads start popping, his defense will show it is ready to compete with anyone.