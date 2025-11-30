Jim Mora Trying to Poach UConn 2026 QB Commit
UConn’s week of upheaval just found its next twist. Earlier this week, Jim Mora decided to leave UConn behind for Colorado State. After guiding the Huskies to back-to-back nine-win seasons, three bowl appearances in four years, and a 2025 campaign that featured wins over Duke and Boston College, Mora will be leading the Rams into their first season in the Pac-12.
Since Mora’s departure announcement, multiple players have decided to enter the transfer portal and some have announced decommitment. And now, UConn’s 2026 quarterback commit, Carter Emanuel, the player UConn hoped would anchor its next era, has received an offer from Colorado State.
Emanuel made the announcement himself, posting on X: “Extremely blessed to receive an Offer from Colorado State University! @CoachJimMoraFB”.
It all lines up with the kind of recruiting chain reaction that keeps college football departments awake at night. And if UConn was hoping their prized QB commit would be insulated from the chaos, this shows that no part of the roster is fully untouched.
Emmanuel's leaving could impact UConn’s upcoming class rather drastically. The Edgewater High School quarterback has been brilliant so far, leading the Eagles to a perfect 10-0 regular season while throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding three more on the ground.
Over his varsity career, Emmanuel has made 3,931 passing yards, 35 touchdown throws, 815 rushing yards, and 10 total rushing scores. He’s the kind of player that a program can build around, the kind of player UConn believed it had secured. Which makes the sudden CSU offer feel like more than a coincidence.
However, the silver lining is that Emanuel has not decommitted just yet. For now, he’s still a Husky, committed, in writing and online. But as every UConn fan reading this knows, commitment has become a fragile word in Storrs this week.
Could Carter Emanuel Be the Sixth Decommitment for UConn?
That’s the question no one wants to say out loud, especially after the week UConn has just endured. Five recruits have already decommitted from UConn. The movement began soon after Mora announced his departure.
The latest came from Florida three-star defensive back Kallen Martinez, who announced his decision on X with a message grounded in reality: “Due to the current uncertainty surrounding the coaching situation, I feel it's best for me to reopen my recruitment.” For a player who chose UConn over Michigan State, Southern Miss, UNLV, Toledo, and others, that’s not a small statement.
And Martinez wasn’t alone in deciding to back away. UConn has now lost running back Jayden Fox, wide receiver Quayd Hendryx, edge rusher Jacquey Ferguson Jr., and cornerback Javion Romer. The Huskies have now lost a handful of players who once formed the spine of their 2026 recruiting class.
To make things worse, there is a flurry of current roster players entering the transfer portal, and the program has been hit from every angle. Suddenly, that once-solid class has thinned to 13 commits, headlined by only one wide receiver, Deion Thomas, and currently ranked No. 97 nationally.
