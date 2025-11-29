Jim Mora Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to UConn
UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora led the program to a 9-3 record this season, their first back-to-back nine-win season in program history.
However, the 64-year-old stopped the celebrations midway with his decision to cut ties with the Huskies.
Mora announced on November 25 that he will be resigning to accept the head coaching position at Colorado State. Only when the Huskies thought they had found their footing, the boss decided to step away.
Mora broke his silence with an emotional message addressed to the fanbase that had embraced him on November 28.
“UCONN Nation, I want to thank you for 4 fabulous years as a UCONN Husky. You embraced me and my family with warmth and care, and we will never forget the experiences we shared with all of you. We are proud of what was accomplished and we will always cheer on the Huskies.
With deep gratitude,
Jim Mora.”
When he arrived in Storrs, UConn was dwelling at the bottom of the FBS hierarchy. Over four seasons, Mora orchestrated one of the most impressive resurrection stories in recent college football history. He built the program into a legitimate force.
The Huskies piled up an incredible 18-7 record over Mora’s final two seasons. The 2024 campaign saw the team secure the Fenway Bowl, the program's first bowl victory since 2009.
The 2025 season was arguably his masterpiece. Mora led the team to a 9-3 regular-season record. The Huskies never lost in regulation time, with all three losses coming in overtime.
Jim Mora’s Departure Leads to Roster Shake-Up
With Jim Mora leaving, the Huskies find themselves in unstable waters yet again. The departure had resulted in several talents, including starters, emerging stars, and veteran leaders, flooding the transfer portal.
The most crushing loss for the fanbase is undoubtedly Victor Rosa, the homegrown star known as the "Bristol Pistol." He leaves Storrs with 1,405 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Joining him on the list is running back MJ Flowers, a high-profile transfer who never settled in. Flowers arrived from Eastern Illinois with numerous accolades, including being a finalist for the Jerry Rice FCS Freshman of the Year Award and charting over 1,800 rushing yards with the Panthers. However, his tenure at UConn was brief and quiet. He logged just 14 carries for 69 yards in four games.
The defense, which was the backbone of the team’s 9-3 run, is suffering perhaps the most critical blows. Oumar Diomande, the team's defensive anchor, has declared for the portal after a dominant season. The linebacker was a tackling machine in 2025, leading the Huskies with 111 total tackles and five sacks. His departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the field that will be difficult to fill.
The secondary is also losing key pieces, including Cam Chadwick, a rising star who recorded four interceptions and 63 tackles this season, and Chris Hudson, a Windsor native who appeared in 22 career games.
On the offensive front, sophomore receiver John Neider has also decided to move on. He hauled in 24 catches for 395 yards and two touchdowns this season.
