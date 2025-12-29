Star UConn DE Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

The UConn Huskies have another talented star heading to the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive end Ben Smiley III has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, capping off a seven-year college football journey that saw him compete at two Power Conference schools before finishing his final campaign with the Huskies.

Smiley appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season, recording 21 total tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss. He announced his decision on December 29 via X.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my mom for the unconditional love, belief, and constant push she's given me throughout this journey. None of this is possible without you. To my UConn coaches, Coach Mack and Coach Mickey — thank you for believing in me, pushing me every single day, and helping me grow on and off the field,” Smiley wrote.

“To my UVA coaches, Coach Slade and Coach Downing — thank you for molding me, never giving up on me, and preparing me for the next level. And to the UVA community, Ms. Amanda, thank you for pushing me in the classroom and helping me earn my degree. To my Indian River family — Coach Perb, Coach B, and Coach Fu — thank you for molding me into the young man I am today and laying the foundation.”

“To my fallen brother, D'Sean Perry — I know you're looking down, smiling, seeing how far I've come. I promise to continue to make you proud. ❤️With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place April 23 – 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

Ben Smiley’s College Career

Smiley's college career began at the University of Virginia in 2019, where he redshirted during his true freshman season. The 2019 campaign saw limited action, with Smiley appearing in just two games while recording one solo tackle and two assists. He played two games in 2020 as well, but it didn’t count towards his eligibility due to COVID-19.

He appeared in eight games and posted four solo tackles alongside three assists in 2021. The 2022 season was cut short after a fatal shooting on a team bus trip, which led to the cancellation of the final two games. Smiley suited up in eight games, accumulating three solo tackles, 10 assists, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as a depth piece on the line.

Smiley's breakout moment arrived in 2023 when he earned eight starts for the Cavaliers. That season, the Norfolk native recorded 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and 2.0 sacks across nine games.

His final season at Virginia in 2024 saw Smiley appear in 11 games, recording 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Over his six seasons in Charlottesville, Smiley totaled 50 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks while appearing in 40 games. The extra years of eligibility, granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic events of 2022, allowed Smiley to remain a college player heading into the 2025 season.

Following the 2024 season, Smiley entered the transfer portal and found his way to UConn, where he signed on for his final year of eligibility. The Huskies' defensive coordinator, Matt Brock, played a key role in recruiting the veteran pass rusher to Storrs.

