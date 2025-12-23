2026 Three-Star TE Commits to UConn

The UConn Huskies’ decision to hire Jason Candle is proving to be a great one. The program class of 2026, which was once depleted after Jim Mora’s departure, is again shaping up pretty nicely.

Jackson Mangham, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound tight end from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, has committed to UConn football. He is the fifth Toledo recruit to flip to the Huskies following Jason Candle's hire as head coach on December 6. The three-star prospect announced his decision on December 22.

“Proud to commit to @UConnFootball! Appreciate the opportunity! @CoachCandle,” Mangham wrote on X.

Mangham is ranked No. 39 tight end in the nation and No. 40 prospect in Ohio. He chose the Huskies over Temple, UTSA, Western Michigan, and Fairmont State.

In 2025, Mangham hauled in 32 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per catch. In 15 varsity games, he caught 35 receptions for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

Olentangy's Jackson Mangham makes a catch Aug. 22, 2025, at Olentangy Liberty. (photo by John Hulkenberg) | John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jason Candle Brings Talent From Toledo to UConn

Jason Candle has already brought five stars from the Toledo Rockets to the Huskies, and the list is expected to grow longer.

The complete list of Toledo-to-UConn flips includes quarterback Bo Polston (Indianapolis, Ind.), wide receiver Logan Barnes (Marion, Ind.), tight end Jackson Mangham (Lewis Center, Ohio), defensive tackle Makijah Latiker (Fayetteville, N.C.), and linebacker Tyrique Harris (Clearwater, Fla.).

Polston, a three-star quarterback out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, has built an impressive high school career. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, he guided his team to two state titles while throwing for more than 6,400 yards. A true dual-threat, he also added over 1,500 rushing yards and totaled 66 touchdowns in his career.

As a junior in 2025, Barnes displayed his all-around offensive ability by making contributions in multiple roles. He threw for 702 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 675 yards and seven scores, and caught 400 receiving yards with five more touchdowns. His versatile output earned him All–North Central Athletic Conference honors.

Harris was a force to reckon with throughout his high school career, consistently producing on the defensive front. As a sophomore, he tallied 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 13.5 tackles for loss. He followed that up with 79 tackles, eight sacks, and six tackles for loss as a junior, before closing out his senior year with 113 tackles, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss. His dominance earned him back-to-back selections as Pinellas County’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.

At Trinity Christian, Latiker started for three seasons on the defensive line and also contributed on offense as a senior. During his final campaign, he totaled 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He earned All-Conference Second Team recognition in his first two seasons before advancing to the First Team honors over his last two years.

