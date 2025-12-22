UConn Treating Fenway Bowl Like True Postseason

In an era when bowl games are increasingly dismissed as optional, the UConn Huskies have taken a different stance.

As coaching changes, transfer portal movement and player opt-outs reshape college football, the Huskies are approaching the Fenway Bowl as something more than a December exhibition.

With a nine-win season already secured and a chance to reach double-digit victories, UConn views its matchup with Army as a meaningful closing chapter. Despite roster turnover and leadership transition, the program has committed to preparation and participation.

For a team without conference championships or playoff access, this bowl represents its postseason — and the players are treating it accordingly.

Players Choose Commitment Over Convenience

While bowl opt-outs have become commonplace across the sport, UConn’s locker room has largely moved in the opposite direction.

Several Huskies acknowledged the logic behind skipping postseason games, especially with coaching uncertainty and professional aspirations looming. Still, many chose to play, framing the Fenway Bowl as a rare opportunity rather than a risk.

Tight end Louis Hansen captured that mindset clearly.

“This game’s fleeting. You’re not guaranteed ever to get another game,” Hansen said. “Another opportunity to play football, I’m going to take advantage of it.”

That perspective has resonated throughout the roster, even among players nearing the end of their college careers.

Center Wes Hoeh echoed that sentiment, drawing on personal experience.

“I opted out of a bowl game my third year at Syracuse so I totally understand where that comes from,” Hoeh said. “But for me, this is it. There is no portal after this.”

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With no further eligibility to preserve, Hoeh and others decided the value of one final game outweighed any uncertainty.

Nationally, ten programs — Notre Dame, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Florida, Auburn, Central Florida, Baylor, Rutgers and Temple — opted out of bowl participation, forcing organizers to scramble for replacements.

Leadership, Losses and a Different Bowl Meaning

UConn’s commitment comes despite notable absences. Veteran quarterback Joe Fagnano chose to sit out after consulting with family and advisers, believing his NFL stock was at its peak. Starting offensive tackles Ben Murawski and Carsten Casady are also unavailable.

Those losses have altered expectations, yet preparation in Storrs has intensified rather than faded. Practices have been closed, access restricted and interim coach Gordon Sammis has kept a low profile as the team prepares.

What makes UConn’s approach distinctive is its context. As an independent program, bowl games are the Huskies’ postseason.

There is no conference title chase or expanded playoff path. A Fenway Bowl appearance offers something tangible — a ring, a nationally televised stage, and a chance to reach ten wins after finishing nine and three, with all three losses coming in overtime.

Perhaps the most powerful symbol of that commitment is wide receiver Skyler Bell. A consensus All-American and likely NFL draft pick, Bell has little to gain statistically.

Yet he is playing. His career has consistently defied conventional logic, from transferring from Wisconsin to turning down more lucrative opportunities elsewhere. This decision follows the same pattern.

“If there’s one thing about me, I’m a football player,” Bell said. “Any time I get a chance to strap on the pads and go do what I do, it’s an opportunity.”

Shout out to @StorrsCentral for recording the media availability. What a quote from Skyler. "I'd be remiss to leave here and look back at that last game and think why didn't I suit up with my guys for one last time." pic.twitter.com/gAqLbx3q5i — Jared Kotler (@JaredKotler) December 19, 2025

Bell’s presence has carried weight in the locker room, reinforcing the idea that this game matters.

With fans expected to return to Fenway Park in strong numbers, UConn will field a team that wants to be there — a reminder that even in a shifting college football landscape, some programs still see bowls as something worth defending.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more