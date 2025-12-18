UConn WR Named Top 100 Player in 2026 NFL Draft

The UConn Huskies’ star wide receiver Skyler Bell has officially entered the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. Sports Illustrated released the list of Top 100 prospects for next year’s Draft.

Bell was ranked at No. 92 in the list and was the only player from the Huskies’ team that posted a 9-3 season. The Huskies WR kicked off his season with an 80-yard touchdown against Central Connecticut and didn’t look back.

He wrapped up the regular season with 101 catches for 1,276 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, setting new program records while finishing second nationally in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. He averaged 12.7 yards per grab over the season.

One of his most dominant outings came against UAB, where Bell hauled in eight passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded seven 100-yard receiving performances, the most in a single season in program history.

His standout year earned him recognition as a Biletnikoff Award finalist and an invite to the Panini Senior Bowl, making him the first UConn offensive skill player to receive that honor since Dan Orlovsky in 2005.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell’s confidence was through the roof throughout the season, and he considered himself inevitable in one-on-one situations.

“When I’m one-on-one, and there’s a bunch of space, I feel like I can’t be stopped,” Bell said.

The youngster received appreciation from the coaching staff and teammates alike. The Huskies QB was full of praise for his partner in crime.

“He always did it the right way,” Fagnano said. “He had a chance, in today’s day and age, to go and get paid somewhere more than he would have gotten paid here. But that wasn’t the goal for Skyler. The goal wasn’t to get money right now, to go chase a bag, but it was to be the best receiver he can be.”

Bell reportedly had $500,000 from Michigan. He was also about to ink his contract with Indiana before taking a visit to UConn in 2024. But playing for the Huskies was probably written in the stars for the youngster, and he made the most out of it.

However, he will miss UConn’s final game of the 2025 season. The Huskies will be without Bell when they take the field against Army in Fenway Bowl on December 27.

Skyler Bell’s Plan Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place April 23 – 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh. Bell is expected to start training for the predraft in January in Fort Lauderdale.

“I’m doing everything I can to find ways to get better,” Bell said, “and to just be the best receiver I can in the nation.”

Bell is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He would hope to replicate his college-level success at the biggest stage wherever he goes.

