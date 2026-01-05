UConn Lands Toledo Transfer Offensive Trio

The UConn Huskies have built a pipeline from Toledo to Storrs, landing three offensive players from new head coach Jason Candle's former program. Wide receiver Jediyah Willoughby and offensive linemen Isiah Switzer and Raphael Greene-Nyarko all committed to the Huskies on January 4.

The trio's arrival addresses critical roster needs for UConn after the program lost several offensive players to the transfer portal following Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State.

Jediyah Willoughby, Wide Receiver

Jediyah Willoughby arrives in Storrs as a 6-foot-1, 202-pound wide receiver with two years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons at Toledo. The Fairburn, Georgia native attended Langston Hughes High School before joining the Rockets in 2023.

The wide receiver entered the transfer portal shortly after Candle accepted the UConn position and announced his commitment to the Huskies on January 4.

Willoughby has recorded just two catches for 26 yards across four games during his time at Toledo. In the 2024 season, he hauled in one reception for 10 yards while appearing in 12 games.

Candle's offensive philosophy relies on balance and creating opportunities for playmakers in space. At Toledo, the Rockets led the MAC in total offense in 2023 with 419.2 yards per game.

Isiah Switzer, Offensive Lineman

Isiah Switzer brings impressive physical tools to UConn's offensive line as a 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman with four years of eligibility remaining. The Cleveland native played at Glenville High School under legendary coach Ted Ginn Sr., earning All-State honors as a two-time state champion. The player announced his decision to reunite with Candle on January 4.

As a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, Switzer signed with Toledo in February 2025. He appeared in just one game during the 2025 season as a true freshman. His versatility allows him to develop at multiple positions along the interior offensive line.

UConn faces massive roster turnover along the offensive line entering 2026. The Huskies lost both starting tackles Ben Murawski and Carsten Casady to the transfer portal, while center Wes Hoeh and left guard Kyle Juergens graduated.

Raphael Greene-Nyarko, Offensive Lineman

Raphael Greene-Nyarko is the most physically imposing member of the trio at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. The Cincinnati native from Winton Woods High School arrives with four years of eligibility after appearing in four games as a true freshman during Toledo's 2025 campaign. He announced his decision to join the Huskies on January 4 via X.

Greene-Nyarko signed with Toledo as a three-star recruit in June 2024, initially holding 20 Division I offers. His high school pedigree included All-State recognition.

