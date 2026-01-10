UConn Receives Commitment From Three-Star Transfer Portal OL

The UConn Huskies secured the commitment from an offensive lineman on January 10. Pledges have poured in for Jason Candle’s staff in the transfer portal, with the latest acquisition taking the total to 29.

Offensive tackle Nathan Pahanich has committed to UConn football from the transfer portal following one season at Wake Forest. The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Canadian offensive lineman entered the portal on December 7, 2025, and committed to the Huskies on January 10.

“Time to work!” Pahanich wrote on X.

The Canadian offensive lineman spent 2025 as a redshirt freshman at Wake Forest after reclassifying to the 2025 recruiting class and transferring from The Hun School of Princeton to Wake Forest. He was originally a three-star prospect in the Class of 2025. At The Hun School of Princeton, Pahanich earned First Team All-New Jersey Prep A honors and First Team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) accolades as a senior.

He received offers from Miami, Tennessee, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, James Madison, and Boston College, among others. He ultimately committed to Wake Forest on February 24, 2024, drawn by offensive line coach Nick Tabacca's development philosophy.

At Wake Forest, Pahanich was brought in as a swing offensive lineman with potential to play either tackle or interior positions.

What Pahanich Brings to UConn?

Pahanich provides the Huskies with proven Power Four experience. While redshirted during his 2025 season at Wake Forest, Pahanich gained invaluable experience in a competitive ACC offensive line room. His size, athleticism, and versatility give UConn’s coaching staff flexibility in offensive line construction.

He has the natural length and bulk necessary for tackle development. Pahanich's Power Four pedigree adds credibility to UConn's offensive line rebuild alongside Toledo transfers Raphael Greene-Nyarko (6-6, 340) and Isiah Switzer (6-6, 285), plus additional transfers Fred Johnson (Louisville) and several other prospects.

UConn’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Bo Polston (Decatur Central, Indianapolis) leads UConn’s transfer haul. The three-star quarterback originally signed with Toledo before following Jason Candle to Storrs on Dec. 11. Texas defensive lineman Melvin Hills III pledged to UConn in early January.

Trinity Christian product Makijah Latiker (6-6) joined UConn after a stint at Toledo, while 6-foot-5 defensive lineman Mateo Kipke of Dexter High School, Michigan, committed on Jan. 10.

Raphael Greene-Nyarko (6-6, 340) and Isiah Switzer (6-6, 285) arrived to help stabilize the offensive front after both of UConn’s starting tackles exited the program. Ben Murawski hit the portal after starting all 12 games in 2025, and Carsten Casady graduated. Louisville’s Fred Johnson also signed on as an additional offensive line piece.

Jediyah Willoughby and Logan Barnes from Toledo, Ky Wilson from Youngstown State/Slippery Rock, and Cam Abshire from Emery & Henry bolster Candle’s passing game. Veteran running back Kenji Christian arrives from Virginia Tech for his sixth season and final year of eligibility after two redshirt seasons to start his career.

UConn also added Rickey Williams and Tyrique Harris from Toledo. Cornerback Jayden Price, a true freshman from Toledo, and 2026 prospect Shmar Akande also committed to UConn. Tight end depth grows with Division II Wheeling transfer Michael Godavitarne and Jackson Mangham.

The Huskies added Mateo Kipke, Trey Cornist, Rodarion Tellez, Kamren Flowers and Cyncir Bowers to the roster alongside Pahanich this weekend.

