UConn Gets Special Shoutout From Nick Saban
Every Saturday morning, there is a crew of a lot of the big College Football experts rather it be analysts or former head coaches that travel to wherever the biggest college game is that day, and get ready for that matchup. Well, in one of their segments recently, they were talking about which college football teams that are under-appreciated deserve more love, and the UConn Huskies were brought up.
And former Alabama head coach and great Nick Saban was helping lead the segment. And he was going over which teams he thought deserved more love. And he was starting to name said teams, and he named UConn as one of the teams he thought deserved way more love than they get.
To be recognized, as a team that technically not part of a major conference, from somebody as big in College Football as Nick Saban is, is quite the accomplishment. It says a lot about how well the Huskies have played this year and how they deserve a decent bowl game that will get a lot of attention come December.
Joe Fagnano and Cam Edwards are the backbones of this UConn team and should be why Saban recognized the team
Whenever somebody thinks of the current UConn football team, they think of the quarterback Fagnano and the running back Edwards. Yes, they both play on the same side of the football game in and game out, but they are the main reason the Huskies are at 6-3 and looking for 7-3 in their upcoming matchup against the Duke Blue Devils.
Fagnano and Edwards go into every game giving it their absolute all and always give the Huskies every chance to win. The Huskies have been in every single game that they have played this year and actually should be 9-0 but have had some unfortunate luck on the defensive side of the ball.
So far this year, Fagnano has thrown 22 touchdowns and has not thrown an interception through nine games. Those are crazy numbers and those are numbers that a fan would see if they played the video game version of College Football.
As for Edwards, he has 144 carries for 815 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Both players have been stars for the Huskies and it says a lot that Saban recognized the team. Saban is going to be happy when the Huskies get a big bowl game if they can finish 9-3 on the year.
UConn will look to finish their last three games with a bang and prove Saban correct on that this Huskies team deserves more appreciation. They have looked very good this year and only get better every game.
