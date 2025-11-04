Last-Minute Prediction for UConn vs. Louisville
Defending champion UConn Huskies will open against No. 20 Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Navy. Led by Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams, the Huskies face a ranked opponent. With a historic 29-game winning streak in season openers on the line, UConn looks to dominate this matchup.
Shivani Menon, Staff Writer
UConn enters its season opener against No. 20 Louisville with championship momentum and history on its side. The Huskies have dominated this matchup, winning 20 of 23 meetings, including last year’s 85-52 win.
With stars like Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong leading a deep, balanced roster, Auriemma’s squad looks ready to pick up right where it left off after another championship run.
Expect the Huskies to control tempo early and cruise to a statement win to open their title defense.
UConn: 86, Louisville: 61
Jayesh Pagar, Staff Writer
UConn enters this matchup as clear favorites, and rightfully so. The Huskies are defending national champions with an elite core that proved itself on the biggest stage last season.
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and Serah Williams represent one of the most talented trios in women's college basketball. Their championship pedigree alone gives them a significant edge in experience and confidence.
While Louisville enters ranked at No. 20, the Cardinals face a daunting task. They're a talented team with solid guards in Tajianna Roberts and other ACC-caliber players, but they lack the star power to compete with UConn's trio.
The gap between defending champions and a developing program is too wide to overcome in this matchup.
What will ultimately decide this game is UConn's suffocating defense. The Huskies showed throughout last season their ability to lock down opponents and force turnovers. Louisville's offense will struggle to find rhythm against this elite defense, especially early in the season when teams are still finding their rhythm.
Expect UConn to establish dominance in the first half. Once the Huskies get ahead by double digits, Louisville will face an impossible comeback scenario. The depth and versatility of UConn's roster means the Cardinals simply don't have enough firepower to chip away.
This is a statement game for UConn to prove they're ready to repeat. Look for the Huskies to control this game from start to finish with a dominant performance.
UConn: 78, Louisville: 64
UConn can still dominate without Paige Bueckers. The Huskies have proven their championship pedigree and are ready to defend their title with a new generation of stars.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
- UConn Has Heated Rivalry Brewing With St. John's, Rick Pitino
- UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers Shut Down Breakup Speculation
- UConn's Azzi Fudd Gets Real About Excitement of Healthy Season
- UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd's Silence on Paige Bueckers' Birthday
- UConn’s Joe Fagnano Puts On a Show vs. Boston College