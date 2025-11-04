Duke Win Critical as UConn Battles Bowl Uncertainty
The UConn Huskies had quite the weekends at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The Huskies won 38–19 over UAB in front of a crowd of 23,170 fans. With that win, Jim Mora’s squad punched their ticket to bowl eligibility for the second straight season.
Conn moved to 6–3 on the year, marking the program’s second consecutive bowl-eligible season and signaling its most consistent stretch since 2009–2010. For the Huskies' nation, which has endured many lean years, Saturday felt like the Huskies were finally back in the national conversation.
However, just as UConn fans start dreaming about bowl destinations, the road ahead suddenly looks tricky.
Jim Mora’s UConn Huskies Face Their Toughest Test Yet
UConn’s next challenge is no small one. The Huskies return home this weekend to face a surging Duke team that already made headlines by thrashing Syracuse. Now, ideally, that wouldn’t matter; however, the same Orange team took down the Huskies in overtime earlier this season. That Syracuse loss still stings.
In September, the Huskies fought tooth and nail before falling 27–20 in overtime. Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 259 yards, and wideout Skyler Bell was nearly unstoppable with 11 catches, but a late defensive stand by Syracuse sealed the loss for the Huskies. It was UConn’s first overtime game since 2012, and it ended with a reminder of just how thin the margin can be between heartbreak and history.
Duke, on the other hand, took the Orange down. The Blue Devils took down the Orange 38–3 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Freshman running back Nate Sheppard had the Orange for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while Duke’s defense suffocated everything in sight.
The contrast between Duke’s win and UConn’s narrow loss makes this weekend’s showdown feel like a measuring stick moment for Mora’s group. And there’s some history behind it, too. UConn and Duke have met three times since 2007, with Duke holding a 2–1 edge.
The Huskies’ lone win came in that first meeting, with a 45–14 blowout in Durham that feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, the Blue Devils have claimed back-to-back victories, including a 26–21 decision last fall. So yes, the Huskies have a score to settle and plenty to prove.
Jim Mora’s Bowl Dreams Meet Harsh Reality
Here’s where things get complicated. UConn may be bowl eligible, but that doesn’t guarantee a bowl berth. As an independent program, the Huskies don’t have conference tie-ins or automatic slots. If every conference fills its contractual bowl spots, UConn could be left out, even after meeting the six-win threshold.
That scenario is rare but not impossible, and it gives every remaining game a sense of urgency. With three games left, two at home and one on the road at Florida International, the Huskies can still control their destiny.
Beating Duke would not only extend UConn’s unbeaten home streak but also silence any doubts about whether they belong in postseason play. It’s a test of belief, momentum, and how far the Huskies’ climb under Jim Mora can really go.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!