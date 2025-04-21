UConn Huskies Suffer Disappointing QB Transfer Portal News
UConn Football took a major hit when highly-touted quarterback Cole Welliver announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound gunslinger from Flower Mound, Texas, revealed his plans on social media ahead of the portal's spring window opening.
Welliver, a 5.5-rated three-star prospect from Liberty Christian High School under former NFL star Jason Witten, had offers from schools like Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, and UTSA before committing to the Huskies in the 2024 class.
Despite limited action as a true freshman, where he only completed 2-of-4 passes for 10 yards against Merrimack while preserving his redshirt, Welliver's physical tools and upside made him one of UConn’s most intriguing long-term prospects. He now departs with four full years of eligibility remaining, leaving UConn fans wondering what could have been.
His exit is even more painful when considering the bigger picture: fellow freshman quarterback Caleb Smith is also headed for the portal, thinning a position group that was once thought to be the bedrock of UConn’s future.
While head coach Jim Mora worked hard to restock the roster, adding 18 transfers and eight early-enrolling freshmen for spring practices, the sudden loss of two young quarterbacks highlights the volatility still facing the program.
UConn’s quarterback room now features newcomers like K’saan Farra alongside veterans Joe Fagnano, Nick Evers, Tucker McDonald, and Jake Tripptree. But replacing Welliver’s potential won’t be easy. His rare size, strong arm, and pedigree made him a player worth investing in, and now he’ll realize that potential elsewhere.