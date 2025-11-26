UConn's Top Three Head Coaching Candidates to Replace Jim Mora
UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora is heading to Colorado State after informing his staff of his decision to accept the Rams' head coaching position.
This marks the end of Mora's transformative four-year tenure that saw the Huskies achieve back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history.
With Athletic Director David Benedict launching a national search while naming offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis as interim head coach, here are three candidates who could lead the Huskies forward.
Gordon Sammis
Sammis presents the safest option for continuity. The two-time Broyles Award nominee orchestrated UConn's offensive resurgence, guiding the Huskies to 31.9 points per game and the nation's fourth-best red zone offense in 2024.
His ability to develop talent, evidenced by coaching All-American guard Christian Haynes to a third-round NFL selection, demonstrates he can maximize player potential.
Promoting Sammis would preserve the recruiting momentum and offensive identity Mora established. Players already trust him, which could prevent potential transfer portal departures during a coaching transition. However, his lack of head coaching experience remains the primary question mark, even as his interim role provides a valuable audition period.
Tony Reno
Yale's Tony Reno boasts an 82-48 record with five Ivy League championships over 13 seasons. While the Ivy League operates differently from FBS football, Reno's sustained success and ability to send five players to the NFL Draft demonstrate legitimate coaching ability.
But why would Reno leave Yale for UConn? Resources make the difference. UConn's NIL budget has grown significantly, with plans to exceed $2 million and become one of the top five spenders outside of power conferences.
The university is investing heavily in football as it positions itself for potential ACC membership. For a 60-something coach who has conquered the Ivy League, UConn represents a chance to compete at the highest level of college football while remaining in Connecticut, where he already has deep recruiting ties. The salary upgrade would also be substantial compared to Ivy League compensation limits.
Joe Moorhead
Moorhead coordinated UConn's offense during its 2010 Big East championship and Fiesta Bowl appearance. His offensive innovations at Penn State, where he helped develop Saquon Barkley, earned him national recognition.
Despite struggling to an 8-28 record at Akron, Moorhead's familiarity with UConn and proven track record at higher levels make him intriguing.
Returning to Storrs would offer redemption and significantly better resources than Akron provides. UConn's improved financial commitment to football creates a far more competitive situation than the Mid-American Conference bottom-dweller he currently leads.
The Huskies face a critical decision that will determine whether they build on Mora's foundation or start rebuilding. Each candidate brings distinct advantages, making this one of the more fascinating Group of Five coaching searches this cycle.
