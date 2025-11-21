UConn's Three Keys to Victory Over Michigan
Head coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are getting ready to take on their next opponent close to home. They will be facing the pesky 4-0 Michigan Wolverines at Mohegan Sun Arena in a top-six matchup, as the Wolverines are ranked No. 6 and the Huskies are ranked at No. 1.
This one should be a good game from start to finish as both teams have what it takes to win, but the Huskies should be able to get this one done. There are things they need to do to secure the victory over the Wolverines.
1. Keep feeding Sarah Strong
Getting the ball to arguably your best player on the court should be an easy recipe to getting a win over a top 6 ranked team. Her and Azzi Fudd are 1A and 1B on this UConn team and should be treated as such all year long.
Strong on the year is averaging 20.8 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 5 assists per game, and a 61.1 made FG percentage. Those are quality numbers, and she is doing her part to help her team win games.
She needs to continue to get the ball and take shots. If the Huskies are wanting to beat as good of a team as Michigan, Strong needs the ball in her hands. It is as simple as that.
2. Keep involving Serah Williams in the gameplan
Wiliams is proving to be a key depth piece that can help Strong and Fudd out on the scoreboard. She is putting up double digits in points on a consistent basis and that is something Auriemma and the Huskies need.
In the Huskies' recent win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Williams put up 12 points on 5-7 from the field. That is a good night for a depth player that is in the starting lineup and usually makes way for the Huskies' two-headed monster to put up the majority of the shots.
Keep getting Williams involved as she is important to the team and the gameplan. The Huskies definitely need her to keep scoring.
3. Slow down the Wolverines' offense
The Wolverines are putting up a lot of points especially in their first four games that has had them looking dominant. They have scored 100, 84, 93, and 120 points in each of their four games and four wins so far this season.
Those are huge numbers, and the Huskies need to do everything they can to keep those numbers low. The Huskies usually do well to keep teams from scoring a high number of points, but the Wolverines are going to be challenging, and the Huskies need to be ready.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!