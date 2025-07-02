Blue Jays' George Springer Hits Major MLB Milestone in Dramatic Fashion
George Springer may be the most popular UConn Huskies Baseball alum in the MLB. As a member of the Huskies from 2009 through 2011, Springer became the highest-drafted UConn Baseball player in the programs history when he was taken with the 11th pick by the Houston Astros in the 2011 MLB Draft.
For the Huskies, Springer collected an array of accolades. His freshman season, he was selected as the Big East Rookie of the Year while also earning a spot on the All-Big East First Team. He was arguably one of the most successful freshman in the program's history, hitting 16 home runs, the most ever by a freshman and third most overall in team history. His 75 runs scored that season also set a school record.
The following season, he continued breaking records. He played in a record-breaking 64 games, walked 60 times, and broke his previous record of 75 runs scored with 84. In his sophomore season, he was nominated for the All-Big East Second Team and played for the USA collegiate team.
In his final season with the team, Springer was named the 2011 Big East Player of the Year as well as earning another All-Big East First Team selection.
He finished his collegiate career with records in runs scored (220) and home runs (46). He ranks second all-time in total bases (452), stolen bases (76), runs batted in (196) and hits (242) and ranks third in doubles (53), triples (10) and walks (128). Needless to say, Springer is rightfully one of, if not the, most recognizable Huskies in the MLB.
On Tuesday, Springer had one of the best games of his professional career. In a 12-5 win over the New York Yankees, Springer collected 7 RBIs courtesy of 2 home runs, including a grand slam. The grand slam gave him his 100th career home run as a Blue Jay and his 274th of his career, yet another remarkable accolade.