UConn Men’s and Women’s Soccer Unveil 2025 Schedule
UConn Huskies soccer is gearing up for an exciting 2025 NCAA season, with both the men’s and women’s teams officially unveiling their schedules on Friday. Each squad will play 17 regular-season matches, highlighted by key Big East clashes and regional rivalries, all anchored at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs.
The women’s team, coming off its best season under head coach Margaret Rodriguez, will kick off the campaign at home against Stony Brook on Sunday, August 17. UConn is riding the momentum of a 2024 Big East Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance, its first since 2016.
They’ll play two exhibitions before the opener: at New Hampshire (Aug. 6) and vs. UMass (Aug. 10). Notable non-conference matchups include a trip to Texas A&M (Aug. 23), a rematch at Rutgers (Aug. 31), and home games against Brown (Aug. 28) and Maine (Sept. 14).
Big East action begins Sept. 20 vs. St. John’s, with key home games against Xavier, Creighton, Marquette, and Villanova. The conference season concludes on Oct. 25 at Seton Hall.
The men’s team, led by fourth-year head coach and UConn alum Chris Gbandi, opens with exhibitions against URI (Aug. 9) and Boston College (Aug. 16) before starting the season at Syracuse on Aug. 21. UConn hosts UMass in its home opener (Aug. 24), followed by non-conference home games vs. Manhattan, CCSU, Colgate, Harvard, and Bryant.
Big East play begins Sept. 19 at Akron, with home conference tilts against Villanova (Sept. 27), Creighton, St. John’s (Oct. 18), and Butler.
The Oct. 18 doubleheader at Morrone Stadium will spotlight both programs with the women vs. Villanova at 1 p.m., men vs. St. John’s later that day. All home games will stream on ESPN+.