UConn Closer to Healthy Before Illinois Matchup
The UConn Huskies enters Thanksgiving week at 5–1. In their last matchup, they took down Brayant 72–49 in Hartford. It’s a strong start for a team that has already weathered injury turbulence, but now the Huskies march toward Madison Square Garden for a marquee matchup against Illinois.
And they might finally have some good news about the injured players. Soon after the Bryant match, Dan Hurley decided to give an injury update on his roster. There’s optimism around Braylon Mullins and Tarris Reed Jr. The cautious optimism could potentially reshape UConn’s rotation entirely.
“Braylon had his first live day yesterday, which was great to see him out there. And then he recovered well enough to play one-on-one against the closer, Andrew Hurley, and Rich Kelly,” said Hurley. “With all due respect to those guys, it’s probably not simulating Illinois. And I love my son to death—he’s 43–0—and Rich Kelly, you know… So he’s close. He’ll be in practice all week, and it’ll be a game-time decision.”
Mullins injured his ankle right after his first game as a Husky. He was on the sidelines for roughly six weeks and just completed his first full live session. UConn’s preseason Big East Freshman of the Year and arguably the nation’s best incoming shooter is bound to change the pace for the Huskies.
In the preseason match itself, Mullins scored 12 points against Boston College. If Mullins returns soon, the Huskies get spacing, scoring bursts, and a perimeter weapon who changes defensive geometry. And that’s the kind of absence that lingers until it’s fixed. However, there’s another update too.
“And I think Tarris will be in that same boat. Tarris is feeling great; he’s recovering well. I think both guys will be in that game-time-decision range for Friday. It’ll be questionable slash…Doubtful,” added Hurley.
Reed was sidelined due to an ankle injury, right after scoring 21 points and eight rebounds against BYU days earlier. Reed has battled injuries since the preseason, including a hamstring strain, but he’s averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds when available. That kind of production change raises the Huskies’ ceiling.
Everything now funnels forward and that’s exactly where this story tightens.
What Does Illinois Bring Back to the Table This Time?
This Illinois matchup is a rematch that carries memory. The last time these two teams met during March Madness in Boston, UConn ran off a historic 30–0 streak and blew out Illinois 77–52 to secure its ticket to the Final Four.
The Huskies also pushed their record to 3–1 all-time against Illinois. It is a post-Thanksgiving showdown at Madison Square Garden, and it is bound to be one for the books. UConn’s 5–1 record says they’re stable. Their injury sheet says they’re vulnerable. Illinois says they remember Texas-sized heartbreak. Put all of that in the Garden on a holiday weekend, and things tend to combust.
And if Mullins or Reed return, even in limited bursts, that ignition might tilt UConn’s way again.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!