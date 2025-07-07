UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Suffer Bad News on Monday

NEWS: 4⭐️ Trey Thompson has committed to Iowa and will reclassify to 2025, joining the Hawkeyes for the upcoming season, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-8 forward and top-60 recruit chose Iowa over Tennessee, Purdue, Vanderbilt, others. https://t.co/jzQFxNYjbZ pic.twitter.com/2y75WWweua