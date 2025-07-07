UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Suffer Bad News on Monday
Dan Hurley has left no stone unturned when it comes to leaving the UConn Huskies' championship window wide open. Unfortunately, with every swing Hurley takes, there are bound to be misses, with the latest instance being when Hurley and the Huskies lost four-star recruit Trey Thompson to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Thompson, who just reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class and will play for the Hawkeyes during the 2025-26 campaign, according to Sean Bock of 247 Sports. The 6'8 forward was a possible recruit for Hurley and the Huskies and now, UConn's 2026 recruitng class has lost some of its luster.
A mobile, floor-spacing big man, Thompson is the 21st-ranked power forward in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports. If he had committed to the Huskies over the Hawkeyes, Thompson would've slotted in nicely as a successor to UConn's upperclassman duo of Alex Karaban and Jaylin Stewart.
Unfortunately, Thompson quickly fell in love with Iowa's program and coaching staff, believing that starting his collegiate career in Iowa City rather than Storrs was best for him.
"Man, I'm telling you, it's the coaching staff," Thompson said after his official visit to Iowa City. "I'm telling you, that's what it is.
"... That's what separates Iowa from everybody else. At this level, the D1 level, you're going to have super nice coaches, every recovery place, nice facilities, a nutrition room, recovery room, and all that anywhere you go. It's really what separates these places from one another is the people."
Although they missed out on Thompson, the Huskies are still in the mix for several top recruits, including five-star forward Qayden Samuels. Either way, UConn will remain aggressive under Hurley as the Huskies continue to cement their status as a bonafide college basketball blue blood.