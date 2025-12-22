UConn Poaches Toledo WR Decommit

The UConn Huskies continue to do damage repair to the 2026 recruiting class. The program saw a ton of athletes decommit and head to the transfer portal following Jim Mora’s departure to Michigan State. However, things began to change after Jason Candle arrived at the University of Connecticut.

Three-star wide receiver Logan Barnes announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound star from Marion High School in Marion, Indiana, was committed to Toledo since July 2025 but reopened his recruitment after Candle accepted the UConn head coaching position on December 6. He had inked his letter of intent with Toledo just three days ahead of his decommitment.

Barnes is ranked 30th in Indiana and chose the Huskies over Temple, Bowling Green, Kent State, Western Michigan, Southeast Missouri State, and Western Illinois.

As a junior in 2025, Barnes threw for 702 yards and two passing touchdowns, rushed for 675 yards with seven TDs, and logged 400 receiving yards with five receiving touchdowns. He also clinched All-North Central Athletic Conference honors. His ability to line up at multiple positions on both sides of the ball provides the Huskies with offensive flexibility.

Logan Barnes joins fellow Toledo decommits Bo Polston and Tyrique Harris, who also decommitted from the Rockets to join Candle at UConn.

As a sophomore, Harris posted 84 total tackles along with 12.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He built on that production as a junior, finishing the year with 79 tackles, eight sacks, and six tackles for loss. Harris took another leap during his senior campaign, exploding for 113 tackles while adding three sacks and nine tackles for loss. His dominance was recognized with back-to-back honors as Pinellas County’s top defensive lineman.

Polston is a three-star quarterback out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, he is a two-time state champion with over 6,400 passing yards to his name. He has also rushed for more than 1,500 yards and has accounted for 66 total touchdowns throughout his high school career.

UConn’s Class of 2026

Logan Bardnes, Bo Polston, and Tyrique Harris have helped stabilize what had been a very shallow 2026 recruiting class for the Huskies. Linebacker Prince Samuels, out of Windsor, Connecticut, is the program’s highest-rated commitment.

He is joined on defense by Deion Thomas from Atlanta, Georgia, along with James Tilus, a defensive end from Winter Haven, Florida, and outside linebacker Jayden Jones of Millville, New Jersey, who add much-needed depth to the unit.

On offense, Max Vivier is currently the lone offensive line commitment. The secondary features just two pledges in safety Jesse Ofurie and cornerback Delano Brown. Wide receiver Zikhere Leaks from Susquehanna Township, Pennsylvania, rounds out the class as the other committed pass catcher alongside Barnes.

