UConn Flips 2026 LB Commit from Toledo

The UConn Huskies ’ new head coach, Jason Candle, continues to rebuild the program’s class of 2026, which was brutally depleted following Jim Mora’s departure to Colorado State following a 9-3 season.

Tyrique Harris, a 6-foot-1, 196-pound outside linebacker from Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Clearwater, Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Connecticut football program on December 12, 2025. He broke the news on X.

“100% Commited💙🤍 #Godshands”

Harris decommitted from Toledo, Candle’s previous program, to join the Huskies' 2026 recruiting class. He becomes UConn's second linebacker commitment in the class. The OLB chose the Huskies over Iowa State, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Wake Forest, FIU, and FAU. He joins quarterback Bo Polston in decommitting from Toledo and suiting up for Candle at UConn.

During his sophomore season, Harris recorded 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 13.5 tackles for loss. He followed it up with 79 tackles, eight sacks, and six tackles for loss in his junior season. The youngster broke the ceiling in his senior season, racking up 113 tackles, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss. He was named Pinellas County's No. 1 defensive lineman for two consecutive seasons.

Harris slots into a UConn linebacker corps that has been decimated by the post-Mora exits. Oumar Diomande, the team's leading tackler with 111 tackles and five sacks in 2025, entered the transfer portal immediately after Mora's announcement.

The linebacker position group had limited depth to begin with. Diomande anchored the unit, and his departure created an immediate need for experienced interior defenders. Harris, a three-star prospect with proven tackling ability and versatility, arrives as a prospect capable of filling Diomande's void.

UConn’s Class of 2026

Bo Polston and Tyrique Harris have provided a much-needed relief to the Huskies’ thin class of 2026. Prince Samuels (Linebacker, Windsor, CT) leads the class as the highest-rated commit. Deion Thomas (Linebacker, Atlanta, GA), James Tilus (Defensive End, Winter Haven, FL), and Jayden Jones (Outside Linebacker, Millville, NJ) provide additional defensive depth.

Max Vivier is the sole offensive lineman commit. Jesse Ofurie (Safety) and Delano Brown (Cornerback) are the only two commits in the defensive backfield. Zikhere Leaks (Wide Receiver, Susquehanna Township, PA) is the only committed receiver.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle walks the side line against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

UConn’s Roster Overhaul Following Jim Mora’s Exit

Jim Mora's departure on November 25 has led to the Huskies losing over 11 players to the transfer portal within three weeks, and the 2026 recruiting class has also plummeted.

The most devastating loss involved quarterback Daequan Emanuel, UConn's only QB commitment, who decommitted after Mora's Colorado State staff extended an offer.

Oumar Diomande (Linebacker), Cam Chadwick (Cornerback), Chris Hudson (Defensive Back), Kolubah Pewee Jr. (Defensive Back), Cam Edwards (Running Back), Victor Rosa (Running Back), John Neider (Wide Receiver), Ben Murawski (Left Tackle), Carsten Casady (Tackle), Mel Brown (Running Back), MJ Flowers (Running Back), and Osiris Gilbert (Defensive Back) entered the transfer portal.

Daequan Emanuel (Quarterback, 2026), Kallen Martinez (Safety, 2026), Cason Dash (Defensive Back), Westen Ard (Linebacker), Max Vivier (Offensive Tackle), Luke Hatfield (Offensive Lineman), and Liam Fuller (Tight End) decommitted from the program.

