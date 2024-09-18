UConn One-And-Done Target Surprisingly Linked To Former Foe Syracuse
The UConn Huskies are one of a few teams still seriously capable of landing the 2025 class’s prize at shooting guard.
Six-foot-four guard Meleek Thomas out of Atlanta, Georgia is widely considered to be a one-and-done player, which makes his connection to UConn something out of the norm. The Huskies have found success through the years without heavily featuring one-and-done guys.
Interestingly, UConn’s most recent one-and-done talent, Stephon Castle — who went No. 4 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has reportedly been in contact with Thomas, attempting to help recruit the guard to Storrs.
Thomas, who currently plays for Overtime Elite, isn’t necessarily going to land at a perennial winner, despite the still-decent chance that he chooses UConn.
Indications have surfaced that Thomas might prefer to play for a program where he is the dominant ball handler. On Tuesday, Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten joined Mark Zanetto on the Locked On UConn podcast to discuss why Thomas might stay away from Storrs and opt instead to spend his lone college year at a place like Syracuse.
“Some guys like to be “The Guy”, and other guys wouldn’t mind being next to three or four (other) five-stars,” Weingarten said. “Meleek’s amazing. One of the best in the country. I do think he could be a guy that could end up at … like a Syracuse, where maybe they don’t have many five-stars around him.”
“I do think he’s going to be a one-and-done guy that anticipates going in and being able to have the ball in his hands. … A couple of months ago, people were saying it was a lock (with UConn) … but I could see him … landing elsewhere.”
Thomas’s choice is still up in the air and difficult to predict. There are also reports that his decision will depend largely on NIL money offered, which could keep UConn out of the pole position.
