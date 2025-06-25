Huskies Report

Spurs, Celtics Could Hook Up for Blockbuster Stephon Castle Trade

Former UConn Huskies star Stephon Castle could potentially be on the move in a blockbuster trade that would send Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.

Feb 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Former UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle appears to be a budding star on the NBA level, as he just captured the Rookie of the Year award with the San Antonio Spurs. But could Castle already be on the move after just one season with the Spurs?

The Boston Celtics are apparently fielding trade offers for Jaylen Brown after moving Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and San Antonio has widely been pegged as a potential destination for the four-time NBA All-Star.

Should the Celtics and Spurs attempt to complete a deal involving Brown, San Antonio would obviously have to part with some considerable pieces, and while the No. 2 overall pick has been floated as a potential centerpiece, Castle also surely interests Boston.

Castle averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 26.7 minutes per game during his debut NBA campaign while posting 42.8/28.5/72.4 shooting splits. Clearly, the efficiency could use some work, but the 20-year-old flashed obvious All-Star talent and has plenty of time to improve his jumper.

Of course, the Celtics may not be actively trying to jettison Brown. They could merely be gauging the market for him, but the Spurs could absolutely offer them one of the best possible trade packages, and you would have to think Castle could be at the center of it.

The Covington, Ga. native spent just one season at UConn in 2023-24, helping lead the Huskies to their second straight national championship. Castle registered 11.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game during that lone year, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor.

