UConn Could Have 'Two-Headed Monster' At Center: 'Together They're Enough'
The UConn Huskies may be on the verge of transforming one of their weaknesses into a strength.
UConn’s center play to start the season was out of sorts. Senior Samson Johnson was playing antsy in his new, upgraded role as starter, junior transfer Tarris Reed Jr. was still uncomfortable in a new system, and both players couldn’t stop fouling.
While the fouling habit hasn’t been completely cured (more on this below), Johnson and Reed Jr. are beginning to look like a formidable duo, a pleasant development for a program that lost Donovan Clingan to the NBA draft over the summer.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein made an interesting X post on Wednesday that adeptly summed up the recent Johnson/Reed Jr. experience for UConn.
“UConn’s two-headed monster at center of Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed is currently averaging a combined 18.7 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 3.3 BPG,” Rothstein said. “Neither one is Clingan or (Adama) Sanogo, but together they're enough.”
What’s most enjoyable about the “two-headed monster” is how different Johnson and Reed Jr. are as players — polar opposites as big men.
Johnson is a long, thin, extremely athletic lob threat and shot-blocker. Reed Jr. is a bulky behemoth of a center who can bully opponents down low with his back to the basket.
Each player seems to provide what the other doesn’t. But the fouling does need to stop.
Johnson has 34 fouls through 10 games and has fouled out of four of those games. Reed Jr. has been more disciplined with only 23 fouls, but he’s also fouled out of two games.
Take the officiating perplexity that was Maui out of the equation, though, and those figures don’t look as alarming.
Johnson and Reed Jr. might actually be at the center of UConn’s most interesting recent depth chart development: Dan Hurley has experimented with playing both centers on the floor at the same time, and the results have been surprisingly excellent.
Johnson’s ridiculous athleticism allows him to venture well beyond the paint defensively and look comfortable guarding wings at the three-point line. This allows Reed to anchor the back of UConn’s defense.
If the Huskies learn to harness their double-big lineup, it could become one of the most unique weapons in college basketball.
