UConn Football Surprisingly Seen As Underdogs Versus Florida Atlantic
As the UConn Football Huskies head into Week 3 versus Florida Atlantic, they are considered underdogs at home.
Jim Mora’s ball club came close to pulling off what would have been a massive victory for the program on Saturday versus Duke in Durham. The Huskies ultimately fell short, losing 26-21 to what is now a 3-0 Blue Devils team.
Still, the effort was encouraging for a UConn locker room and fan base looking to get back to .500 with a win on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic also enters Week 4 at 1-2. The Owls started the season with a 16-10 loss at Michigan State in Week 1 and a 24-7 home loss to Army in Week 2. This past Saturday, Florida Atlantic picked up its first win of the season at home versus Florida International University.
UConn has an opportunity to build rapport with its fan base by getting to 2-0 at home on the season after it destroyed Merrimack in the home opener in Week 2. It’s also notable that UConn’s next six games will take place in Storrs. The Huskies can get momentum going over the next few weeks, but it starts with Florida Atlantic.
UConn will have to overcome betting odds, which placed the Huskies as two-point underdogs as of Monday.
Looking ahead, UConn will host Buffalo and Temple in Weeks 5 and 6.
