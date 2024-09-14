UConn's Week 3 Game Plan Must Heavily Feature Star WR: 'Let Him Make Plays'
As the UConn Huskies for an enormous test on Saturday versus Duke, UConn’s stud wideout is expected to be a key factor in the outcome of the game.
The degree to which UConn can weaponize recever Skyler Bell against the Blue Devils, and the degree to which Duke can contain Bell will be something to watch.
Not only has Bell’s performance this season through two games earned his own praise, Bell has also been lauded by other members of the media who have noticed his standout talent.
In a podcast this week discussing UConn’s matchup in Durham, Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto lauded Bell.
“Let’s talk about Skyler Bell,” Zanetto said. “He is fantastic. He is the type of player that is the perfect complement to what UConn wants to do with running the ball and controlling the clock, because you’re still able to get the ball in his hands … and let him make plays. It was phenomenal.”
“(Merrimack was a) phenomenal way for this team to quiet all the doubters. … They blew everyone away.”
Bell will face a much tougher defense in Duke than he did in Week 3, but as he envisions himself among the best wideouts in the nation, there should only be so much that the Blue Devils secondary can do to stop him.
