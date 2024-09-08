UConn Offense Smashes Multiple School Records In Historic Day For Program
The UConn Football Huskies made program history on Saturday.
In its 63-17 win over Merrimack, UConn broke multiple school records.
Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda was on the beat as the Huskies offense looked unstoppable in a first half explosion at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
According to Arruda, UConn set the school record for points in a quarter with its 35-point first quarter performance. Soon after, an Ezeriah Anderson touchdown gave the Huskies TD No. 8 of the first half, another first for the program.
After UConn’s first eight drives, the score was 56-7 Huskies with 3:24 left in the first half. UConn had not failed to score a touchdown on any of those drives.
Senior quarterback Joe Fagnano was razor sharp all afternoon, connecting for five passing touchdowns, which tied Dan Orlovsky’s program record.
As Arruda noted, Fagnano also became the first Huskies QB to throw three touchdowns in a game since Jack Zergiotis did it in 2021 versus Holy Cross.
Fagnano’s historic performance has some wondering whether UConn head coach Jim Mora will stick with the senior as starting quarterback moving forward.
UConn could not have put forward a better effort in response to its devastating Week 1 blowout loss to Maryland.
