UConn Head Coach Conceals, Then Reveals QB1: 'All Our Support Behind Him'
As the 2024 UConn Football Huskies prepare to open their season at Maryland on Saturday, UConn’s starting quarterback is no longer a mystery to the public.
Head coach Jim Mora was baited to reveal his starting quarterback in a press conference on Tuesday, but he didn’t give in initially.
“I’ve never been one in my career (who’s) felt it was important to announce to the public who’s going to start,” Mora told reporters.
“It’s a very good quarterback room. We have four guys that we have a lot of confidence in.”
Those QBs for the Huskies are senior Joseph Fagnano, sophomore Nick Evers, freshman Cole Welliver, and freshman Tucker McDonald.
As Mora's presser wore on, it appeared that no one was going to learn the identity of UConn's QB1 until the Huskies offense took the field on Saturday. Ultimately, however, Mora threw off his gamesmanship and did announce later in the press conference that Evers would be the starter.
“You want to know who the starter is?” Mora said.
“Nick’s the starter. You drew it out of me. It doesn’t matter because after one play, everyone’s going to know anyway.”
Mora then laughed in response to the back-and-forth with reporters.
“I just ruined about twenty minutes of intrigue,” Mora said. “Why am I playing with you guys? … That’s stupid of me, that’s not my character. So, Nick’s our starter, and we’re going to throw all our support behind him.”
Evers, a redshirt sophomore, has three years of eligibility remaining after transferring to UConn from Wisconsin. As a high schooler, Evers was a highly-touted, four-star high recruit out of Texas and initially attended the University of Oklahoma over Florida, Auburn, and other suitors.
