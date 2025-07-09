‘He Felt Pain’—Enzo Maresca Provides Moises Caicedo Injury Update
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca delivered a worrying assessment of Moisés Caicedo after his star midfielder was forced off injured against Fluminense in Tuesday’s Club World Cup semifinal.
The club’s reigning Player of the Year awkwardly jarred his left ankle during the closing stages of a 2–0 victory. Caicedo appeared to be in considerable discomfort, requiring treatment on the pitch before hobbling over to the touchline. After a brief conversation with Maresca, the Ecuador international tried to force his way through the final seconds of stoppage time but ultimately gave into the agony.
“He felt he could try even though I told him we could play with 10 players,” Maresca revealed in the bowels of the MetLife Stadium. “He tried and felt pain. So hopefully he can be fit for Sunday.”
Unfortunately for Maresca, Caicedo’s ideal replacement is also injured. The Italian coach confirmed that Dário Essugo will be sidelined for the rest of the tournament with fitness issues while Roméo Lavia also missed out on the squad for the semifinal.
Aside from Caicedo’s injury, it was a perfect afternoon for the Blues. João Pedro racked up a brace to mark a triumphant full debut against his former club and book Chelsea’s spot in a showpiece fixture against one of Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.
“We are very happy, very proud to play the final on Sunday,” Maresca beamed. “The reason why is because this is the first edition of the Club World Cup. The best clubs in the world are here. For us to be in the final is something to be proud of.
“I know how difficult it is with all the games. Premier League top four, we won the Conference League and now a final here—it is fantastic.”
The favourable quality of opponents has certainly greased the wheels of Chelsea’s progress. The Blues are yet to face an opponent from one of Europe’s top five leagues this summer, defeating LAFC and ES Tunis to finish second behind Flamengo in the group stage.
Round-of-16 opponents Benfica are the only side to be ranked within Opta’s top 60 clubs in the world which Chelsea have come up against.