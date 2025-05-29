UConn’s Liam McNeely To Workout With Intriguing Team Before NBA Draft
Much of Liam McNeeley's early success in the NBA could depend on the situation he's drafted into.
One intriguing NBA team where the former UConn Huskies forward could shine is the Portland Trail Blazers. The organization announced on Thursday that it will host the forward for a workout before the NBA Draft.
As it stands, the Trail Blazers own the 11th pick in the first round.
Many mock drafts predict McNeeley to be selected in the final picks of the lottery or just outside the top 14. If the Blazers do take the former Huskies star at No. 11, many analysts will likely view it as a reach.
However, it's easy to see why the Trail Blazers would be willing to take a chance on selecting McNeeley so high in the draft. The only two forwards on the roster who deserve guaranteed minutes in the rotation are Deni Avdija and Jermi Grant.
McNeeley could round out a solid forward trio for the Blazers as they continue their rebuild. He could also take the minutes from Grant if he were to be traded at some point during the season.
McNeeley showed plenty of potential to be a high-level player at the next level. He won BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
If there's any part of the former Huskies' star game that he needs to improve, it's the consistency in his shot.
McNeely only shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from behind the arc in his 27 collegiate games.
The more playing time McNeeley gets, the more consistent his shot will be. Being drafted by Portland could give him the playing time he needs to develop into a solid NBA player.