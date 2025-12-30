UConn Provides Solo Ball Injury Update

Momentum has followed the UConn Huskies through the first stretch of the season. The Huskies are sitting on a 12–1 overall record, riding an eight-game winning streak. Their last matchup was in Chicago against DePaul.

The Huskies won 72–54, pushing UConn to a 2-0 record in Big East Play. However, in the last game, UConn’s star scorer Solo Ball was missing. Ball was sitting out due to a wrist injury. However, the absence seems to be short-lived.

Not so long ago, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein took to X and wrote, “Dan Hurley told reporters today that UConn’s Solo Ball (wrist) will return for Wednesday’s game against Xavier.”

Ball was a DNP against DePaul, and now, the Huskies are about to get their offensive tone-setter back.

Dan Hurley told reporters today that UConn’s Solo Ball (wrist) will return for Wednesday’s game against Xavier.



DNP in last game.



Averages 15.4 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2025

Ball has been brilliant this season, averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game while starting every contest before the injury. Just before sitting out, he had a career-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting in a 79–60 win over Butler.

Ball also had 23 points against Columbia while shooting efficiently and getting to the line, followed by 17 points against Kansas. Despite tough defense, in UConn's sole loss against Arizona, Ball had 14 points.

Ball has been efficient and has become increasingly comfortable carrying scoring responsibility in big moments. Despite Ball not playing this season, UConn’s depth has shown. However, the test ahead is not an easy one.

UConn Closes the Year With Xavier Matchup

UConn heads to Cincinnati to face the Xavier Musketeers. In recent times, Xavier has made the Cintas Center one of the Big East’s most challenging road environments.

However, this season, UConn has a top-five defense nationally, ranking among the leaders in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, and blocked shots.

The Huskies have turned stops into separation all season, including the win over the DePaul Blue Demons. UConn is 7-5 all-time against Xavier. This season, the Musketeers have a 9-4 record with a 7-2 mark at the Cintas Center.

Musketeers enter the matchup having gone 1–1 to open Big East play, dropping a home game to Creighton before making a road win at Georgetown. They also have names like Tre Carroll, who is averaging 16.5 points this season.

Soon after the Xavier game, the Huskies move to a demanding January schedule. The Huskies have home games with the Marquette Golden Eagles and DePaul, followed by road trips to the Providence Friars and Seton Hall.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more