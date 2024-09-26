UConn's Dan Hurley Discusses Father's Coaching Greatness In New Interview
As the UConn Huskies have become the kings of college basketball over the last 24 months, Dan Hurley has been universally acclaimed, but Hurley will in many ways always remain the pupil of a far greater master: his father.
Dan's father Bob Hurley should be far more famous than he is in the basketball world based on what he has accomplished in his coaching life. During a Hall of Fame career between 1972 and 2017, Hurley led St. Anthony High School (Jersey City, New Jersey) to 26 state titles and four national titles, picking up three USA Today National Coach of the Year awards along the way.
For basketball purists, Hurley is a household name. However, because Hurley never took the many offers he received to coach at a higher level, his deeds are often under-discussed in comparison to lesser coaches with more high-profile positions.
As UConn’s Dan Hurley continues to climb to epic heights in the college game, he’s always reminding the world who the original Hurley master is in the coaching profession, most recently during an exclusive interview with Graham Bessinger.
“My dad is one of the greatest coaches of the sport in the last 50 to 75 years,” Hurley said. “He’s as good as anybody in his generation of having mastered all aspects of what we do as a coach: the tactics, the leadership and psychology, motivation, the branding, the skill development, the roster construction, the staff development and construction … My dad was way better than a lot of coaches that are a lot more well-known.”
With the Huskies continuing to make history, hopefully more basketball fans will come to know the legend of Bob Hurley. This is a coach of the highest order that belongs in the same discussions as John Wooden, Gregg Popovich, and Red Auerbach.
