UConn Surprisingly Predicted To Outlast Kentucky In Race For Top-35 Recruit
The UConn Huskies are in a recruiting tug of war over one of the most talented scorers in the 2025 class.
There are conflicting reports about whether six-foot-two combo guard Acaden Lewis out of Washington, D.C. is a four-star or five-star guard, but the point is, Lewis is really good.
There’s a reason why he has UConn, Kentucky, Duke, and UNC all knocking.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and staff are set to welcome Lewis to Storrs this weekend for the guard’s official UConn visit, as reported by On3’s national basketball reporter Joe Tipton.
Where will Lewis end up?
At least one prominent media voice surrounding the Huskies believes Lewis will indeed choose UConn. On Monday, Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto theorized that Hurley will indeed land Lewis, as well as five-star guard Darius Adams.
“Kentucky is pouncing on Acaden Lewis, trying to lure him to Lexington,” Zanetto said.
“I think we (UConn) get Acaden Lewis. I think he’s … a Hurley kid. … He’s not the five-star, but he’s got the talent. … He’ll come in with a chip on his shoulder. He probably believes he’s a five-star; he probably believes that he’s not getting as much pub as he should. Those guys are always big Hurley guys.”
“I think we get Darius Adams because of what I mentioned before. I think he’s kind of flown under the radar as a five-star. He’s another big guard, six-foot-five. Both these guys, Acaden and Darius, can score on all three levels. … Those two I believe are the backcourt that we get.”
UConn is also courting Braylon Mullins and Meleek Thomas at present, two guards who are probably a hair above Lewis and Adams as prospects. But with Mullins leaning towards Indiana and Thomas likely to take the biggest NIL deal he can get, Lewis and Adams is a more realistic outcome for Hurley.
