Azzi Fudd Reveals UConn’s Secret to March Consistency

The transition from regular season to postseason can be tough for a team, but the UConn Huskies have looked like they are built for March all year long. And, according to Azzi Fudd, that readiness has been built over a UConn non-negotiable.

In their last game, the Huskies claimed their 24th conference tournament title at the Big East Tournament with a 90–51 win over Villanova. Fudd led with 19 points while Sarah Strong added 18, as the Huskies built a comfortable lead.

UConn jumped out to a 23–11 lead after the first quarter. By the fourth quarter, Geno Auriemma could afford to rest his starters. With that win, the Huskies improved to 34–0 and extended their winning streak to 50 games. The win secured UConn the Big East’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after finishing the conference season a perfect 20–0.

The Huskies will enter the bracket as a No. 1 seed, sitting just six wins away from what would be a record 13th national championship. And as per Fudd, that kind of production has come from following the same mindset all season.

“I mean, I think what’s special about us is we treat every single game the exact same. Our preparation, our mindset, how we go into the game. So I think what’s special about this program and how UConn handles March is that we handle it the same. We come ready. We know how to handle March. Our coaches are the best. They know how to prepare us and get us ready, but our mindset doesn’t change. It stays the same, and our preparation stays the same. So we’re consistent,” Fudd said.

No. 1⃣



The Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in Region 1 in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/4gvK9kOV26 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 16, 2026

That consistency will now carry the Huskies into yet another NCAA Tournament stage. The Huskies enter as the No.1 seed for the 23rd time in program history, the first since 2021. The Huskies will open tournament play against No. 16 seed UTSA, while No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Syracuse will also travel to Storrs for the opening weekend.

UTSA HC Karen Aston Opens Up About Facing UConn in March

While UConn enters March with championship expectations, UTSA arrives with its own kind of historic season. The Roadrunners are 18–15 this season and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the American Athletic Conference tournament.

UTSA had four wins in four days as the No. 6 seed. In their last game, the Roadrunners faced top-seeded Rice and won 54–40, earning them their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009. While that alone makes this matchup historic for UTSA, Karen Aston believes that the game might be “priceless” for her players.

“Well, first of all, I’ve been there before. It’ll be a fantastic experience for our players. When you play at Connecticut, you’re around really educated, fanatic fans that I think every young person who plays college basketball should get a chance to experience that type of environment,” said Aston.

UConn vs. UTSA this Saturday at 3 PM on ABC in Gampel Pavilion!



🎟️ https://t.co/n30keUY1yH pic.twitter.com/77WUhhvORb — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 16, 2026

Additionally, let’s not forget that Aston comes with postseason experience. She is one of the only 15 coaches to take three different programs to the NCAA Tournament. However, Aston did reveal that the bracket came as a bit of a surprise to her.

“Well, I think we didn’t expect it to be right out of the gates, the first name that was called off. So I think that was shocking. And it’s funny because the players have been saying we’ll probably play Connecticut. I think they were joking around and they spoke it into existence,” said Aston.

Now the Roadrunners will step into Gampel Pavilion on March 21, facing a UConn team that hasn’t lost all season. And if history is testimony, the Huskies are going a long way this March.

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