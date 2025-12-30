The Numbers That Matter in UNC's Showdown vs Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles square off in an ACC matchup that has been historically dominated by the Tar Heels. This contest will take place on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Both of these teams are heading in opposite directions as North Carolina is 12-1, while the Seminoles are 7-6. Additionally, both teams operate in opposite fashions, with North Carolina looking to take advantage in transition , which goes well with Florida State's turnover-prone tendencies.

Here are some key stats to keep in mind heading into Tuesday's matchup between the Tar Heels and Seminoles.

Scoring Output

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Florida State: 85.0 points per game (60th in the country)

North Carolina: 81.4 points per game (107th in the country)

Both teams are relatively in the same ballpark in this department, but the Tar Heels can turn defense into offense, which does not bode well for the Seminoles.

Field Goal Efficiency

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center.

Florida State: 42.2 percent (312th in the country)

North Carolina: 47.5 percent (93rd in the country)

The Tar Heels have not been the most efficient offensive unit this season, but Florida State has been even worse, which could prove to be problematic for the Seminoles.

Free Throws

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) lines up for a free throw against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Florida State: 71.5 percent (192nd in the country)

North Carolina: 68.4 percent (279th in the country)

One way to keep up with the Tar Heels is to force them to make their free throws. North Carolina nearly coughed up the win against Ohio State earlier this month, as they missed a handful of free throws down the stretch, allowing the Buckeyes to come back and take the lead late in the game.

Efficiency from Three-Point Range

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Florida State: 31.4 percent (281st in the country)

North Carolina: 33.6 percent (200th in the country)

This is an area of weakness for both teams, which makes the rebounding battle that much more important.

Rebounding

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) battles with East Carolina Pirates guard Jordan Riley (12) and center Giovanni Emejuru (7) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Florida State: 34.9 rebounds per game (107th in the country)

North Carolina: 39.2 rebounds per game (15th in the country)

This is where the game will be decided, and the Seminoles' struggles on offense could be their death sentence against the Tar Heels. Look for North Carolina to seize control of the game. As mentioned, both teams struggle from beyond the arc, but the Tar Heels' clear advantage on the boards minimizes their shortcoming in that area. North Carolina can muddy the game, if need be. However, the Tar Heels should not require that type of game to win on Tuesday night.

