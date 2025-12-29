Hubert Davis’ Comments This Week Carry Weight vs Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a strong week leading up to the start of ACC play, with wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes and East Carolina Pirates.

Both games provided insight and intel into how the Tar Heels could orchestrate in conference play, with North Carolina hosting the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

While speaking with the media earlier this week, head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on the team's current form and how it translates to Tuesday's matchup.

Role Players Stepping Up

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson was demoted to a bench role, but the 55-year-old head coach highlighted his versatility and how it was magnified last weekend against Ohio State.

"Absolutely, just huge. I've talked about his versatility–I'll be honest with you, Devin Royal is real. I mean, it's just his ability to be able to score, he's under control, he's not rushed, he's strong, plays off two feet. And the only person that could really make him work to get a good shot was Jarin.

"To have that guy whose 6'9", 6'10", versatility, being able to play in the post and on the outside offensively, but from a defensive standpoint to be able to switch and play multiple positions, is a huge factor for us."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Carmelo Adkins (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, guard Luka Bogavac showed out against East Carolina, showcasing his ability to create off the dribble.

"He's a skilled, aggressive offensive player. I've always thought he's a four-level scorer — he can shoot from three, score in the mid-range, get to the free-throw line and finish around the basket," Davis said. "He was aggressive and on point tonight, and that's exactly what we need."

"Especially with the starting lineup, with Seth and Kyan his ability to score on the perimeter, pass and make plays is huge," Davis continued. "That pass to Henri in the second half for the three was real. He's a gifted passer, and I'm glad he had a good game."

What Seth Trimble Provides

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

" It gives us versatility to be able to do some different things that are specific for each game," Davis said. "I talked about Devin Royal, but there's really only one guy on our team that had any chance of getting a stop on Bruce Thornton, and that was Seth. Having him in the lineup was huge."

"Obviously he's gifted at being able to–I felt like in transition, it's the first time that we've got pitch ahead dunks and layups in a while," Davis continued. "We got to get back to that, because that's a huge part of our offense, being able to spread to the offensive end."

