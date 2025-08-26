How Will UNC Football Score In Season Opener Against TCU?
Last season for UNC football, the majority of the point production came on the ground courtesy of Omarion Hampton's legs (now in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Chargers). Head Coach Bill Belichick will have options in the running back room from redshirt-senior Caleb Hood to sophomore Davion Gause, and maybe even freshman Demon June.
To put it in perspective, Hampton produced 15 touchdowns alone. The next highest amount? Four by Gause, respectively, but it's an indicator that former Head Coach Mack Brown relied heavily on the eventual first-round draft pick. For the receivers, former Tar Heel J.J. Jones brought in six touchdowns. Followed by tight ends Jonathan Copenhaver with four and Bryan Nesbit with three. Hampton had two of his own, and Jordan Shipp, Chris Culliver, as well as Christian Hamilton had one each.
On this roster, there are plenty of unknowns for Coach Belichick and his staff. Hood, who appeared to be leaner during UNC's media availability on August 2, is an option that has experience playing in the ACC, plus formerly a starter, too. Gause showed flashes during the 2024 campaign, which could be another option.
The quarterback position caused chaos in the entire program. After Max Johnson's leg injury against Minnesota, and now recovering, in addition to South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, another signal caller, North Carolina may not have to rely on the run game as much this fall.
Quarterback and Wide Receiver Connection
Lopez's attendance at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina and from what has been seen on social media, it could be said that he is the presumed starter on Sept 1. But nothing is official yet, and it could be Johnson taking snaps underneath center. Regardless of who the quarterback will be, there should be a much easier time producing points through the air compared to last year. Shipp, Taylor and an experienced Kobe Paysour could be emphasized targets in the game plan against TCU.
The talent is there, and the pieces necessary to create a successful aerial attack by Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens will be watched closely, now that the signal caller position will have stability.
Coach Belichick's coaching experience will be put to the test, as he will maneuver with his personnel in an attempt to put points on the scoreboard.
