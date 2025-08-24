Bill Belichick’s Moment at the Collegiate Level
Wednesday, December 11, 2024, is the day everything changed for Bill Belichick. And while he is an eight-time Super Bowl champion, gaining two rings as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and the other six as the head coach for the New England Patriots (starring quarterback Tom Brady), he had never coached at the collegiate level.
Now, his being seen coaching a college program is a reality, after accepting to become UNC's next football head coach, following the firing of Mack Brown toward the end of last season.
The Tar Heels had been through Larry Fedora before Brown's second stint in Chapel Hill, and now, fast forward many years later since then, a proven and arguably the greatest coach in all of football has taken over the ship. Tickets for UNC's home games have all sold out and the national media attention has led to North Carolina becoming a big focal point, despite never being considered a "football school" but rather a "basketball school."
Coach Belichick has the opportunity to coach with his two sons, Steve (defensive coordinator) and Brian (inside linebackers coach), in his first gig at the collegiate level, a sight no one may have ever thought about happening.
The Aftermath of Bill Belichick's Hiring
Everything that transpired since Coach Belichick's hiring has led to the creation of Chapel Thrill Game Day, a new way for fans, regardless of age, to enjoy UNC before the scheduled kickoff. As mentioned already, the media coverage has skyrocketed with the College GameDay crew making an appearance during the season opener on September 1, in addition to the game being played at primetime (8 p.m.).
This year's ACC Kickoff had all eyes on Coach Belichick and the Tar Heels, as the lights, camera and reporters all bunched up to hear what the 73-year-old had to say heading his first non-NFL coaching year.
The anticipated moment for the longtime coach is about to arrive, and college fans, not just UNC, have all been waiting to see how Coach Belichick's experience in the NFL translates to the college game.
As some would like to say, "The Belichick Effect" has taken place, and football has never been as exciting for Tar Heel fans, a change of pace from the usual basketball excitement every year.
