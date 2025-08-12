Does Jordan Shipp Have What It Takes to be WR1?
Jordan Shipp, who stands at six-foot-two and 190 pounds, made nine receptions for 114 yards, including one touchdown in the process which came against UNC's brutal loss to JMU at home, 70-50. The then-freshman completed two receptions, his longest for 20 yards. But overall, that contest was not pretty for North Carolina.
Shipp played in six games on the 12-game schedule before finding time again during the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against UConn, another game that the Tar Heels suffered defeat, 27-14, inside the Boston Red Sox's stadium.
Nonetheless, Shipp's appearance at the ACC Kickoff this summer presents the thought of him potentially becoming the WR1 in the program's first year under Head Coach Bill Belichick. Despite being younger than veteran Kobe Paysour, who has spent quite some time in Chapel Hill, now that he is redshirt senior, there is meaning behind Shipp's attendance to suit up and show up in Charlotte.
If anything, Coach Belichick's is experience when it comes to player development and the coaching staff he has built can take Shipp's game one step higher, to maybe the point where he can be NFL ready one day in the future.
2025 ACC Kickoff Appearance
Head Coach Bill Belichick was supported by Shipp, on top of Will Hardy, Thaddeus Dixon and Gio Lopez at the 2025 ACC Kickoff. While Shipp stood front and center while talking to the media, he commented on his high school coach, Chad Grier, as well as Freddie Kitchens, per ACC.
The rising sophomore will be two years removed from playing underneath his high school head coach, one who has helped him get to the position he is in today.
"Definitely, I talk to Coach Grier a lot. Coach Grier is a huge reason why I'm here," said Shipp during the 2025 ACC Kickoff. "Coach Grier poured into me, his family, Ms. Nila, Will Grier, all the Griers, they all poured into me a lot. I talk to Coach a lot. A lot of the conversations that I've had with Coach Grier in high school are kind of similar to what Coach Belichick brings."
"He wants you to be tough, smart, dependable, and Coach Grier echoed that same thing when we were in high school, and I feel like that's why we were so good at such a high-level high school program because of the way he carried himself and the things that he poured into us."
"Yeah, I just feel like Coach Grier is a great coach, but then you look at Coach B and he takes that to a whole 'nother level. You're going to be tough, smart, dependable, and you're going disciplined, and we're going to do everything right. We're going to play to his standard, and that standard is not going to drop off for nobody. You can't obtain it, just get out the way, next guy up."
In addition, Shipp voiced his thoughts about Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens plus what kind of wrinkles he brings to the team.
"We're definitely going to be a unique offense. Don't want to give too much out, but we're going to be unique. We're going to do a lot of different stuff, and we're going to get a lot of 1st downs, going to score a lot of points. Coach Kit and I, like I said, Coach Belichick, he kept him here for a reason, so obviously he liked what he was doing, so there's no reason not to trust him 100 percent, but like I said, we're going to be unique, we're going to move the ball, we're going to do different things with different personnels and a lot of different people."
