All Tar Heels

Full Breakdown as Tar Heels Head Into Bear Territory

California Bears On SI beat writer Jeff Faraudo shared his insights on Cal, providing perspective from the Bears' point of view.

Grant Chachere

Sep 2, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Enwere (23) lunges for a touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Enwere (23) lunges for a touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC) will travel 2,800 miles to the Pacific Coast to take on the California Golden Bears (4-2, 1-1 ACC) in Berkeley on a Friday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup that will not take place on the Atlantic Coast. The irony of it all.

California has a lot of good players, including freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, wide receiver Trond Grizzell, linebacker Cade Uluave, and cornerback Hezekiah Masses. Moreover, its defense is a solid one.

To get a better insight into the matchup, we asked a few questions to California Bears On SI beat writer Jeff Faraudo. I also participated in an interview with him where I gave my take on UNC football ahead of the upcoming matchup.

Here are his takes from the perspective from a Cal point of view

What’s been the conversation been like around town with Belichick coming in? Has it died down because they are losing?

Bill Belichick
Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

In the Bay Area, there is much more conversation about when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be healthy enough to return to field. This is a pro market. But among the Cal community, there is intrigue about Belichick and the circus surrounding the Carolina program at this point. Cal fans are always nervous about their team, but they understand this is a game the Bears need to win.

What are Cal's strengthes and weaknesses?

Cal
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (right) hugs quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) following their 27-14 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at California Memorial Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Defense has traditionally been a strength of Justin Wilcox teams, and the Bears were good on that side of the ball early this season. Season-ending injuries to  starters outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch and Isaiah Crosby at safety have hurt and the Bears have not played as well on defense lately, especially against the run. On offense, the pass game has been productive despite a run game that has exceeded 122 rushing yards just once in five games vs. FBS teams. Jacob De Jesus, who also starts at slot receiver, is a dangerous return man.

What has Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele done well and what does he need to improve on? Does he have what it takes to be the next great Cal QB?

Cal
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) warms up before taking on the Duke Blue Devils at California Memorial Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sagapolutele has impressed with his command of the offense and his poise under pressure. He’s got a big arm, which has gotten him into trouble a couple times lately when he’s thrown into tight coverage rather than get rid of the football. He has the respect of his teammates and shares with them credit for much of his success, good qualities in a young leader.

As far as becoming the next great Cal quarterback, that can only happen if the program can keep him from exiting via the transfer portal. They will make every effort to make sure they don’t lose him.

A lot of good things have been said about the receiving corps as well as tight end Mason Mini. What makes this group stand out?

Cal
Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Mason Mini (85) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles for a touchdown during the second half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Senior WR Trond Grizzell, a one-time walk-on, has become the team’s top receiver. He averages nearly 17 yards a catch and his 6-foot-4 length allows him to go up to make contested catches. De Jesus is a good possession receiver out of the slot. Mini, a transfer from Idaho, has been a revelation and a dependable player at tight end after the Bears lost Jack Endries, their leading receiver in 2024, to Texas. 

Cade Uluave, TJ Bush and and Hezekiah Masses have been studs for Cal on defense. Tell me a little about all of them and is there anybody else that has made a huge impact on this Cal defense?

Cal
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) kneels on the field before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Uluave is the clear leader on defense and has worked to become a more vocal presence as a junior. He an aggressive player who racks up tackles from his ILB spot. Unlike the previous seasons, he has not made game-changing plays for the Bears his fall — just one sack and no INTs or fumbles caused/recovered. Bush gives the Bears a solid piece on one edge.

Masses is the latest in recent tradition of good cover DBs and has an interception in each of Cal’s four wins but none in the two defeats. Redshirt freshman Luke Ferrelli, who plays ILB alongside Uluave, beat out two more experienced transfers to win a starting job and clinched Cal’s win at Boston College with his last-minute interruption in the end zone. Senior Aiden Keanaaina anchors the interior of the defensive line.

Cal
Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) tackles Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.