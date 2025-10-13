Belichick Addresses UNC Drama, Refutes Exit Reports
North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick immediately shut down rumors of a possible buyout or departure at his unusually tense weekly press conference Monday, insisting he has no plans to leave UNC.
“Reports about my looking for a buyout or trying to leave here is categorically false,” Belichick said. “There's zero truth to any of that. I'm glad I'm here. We're working toward our goals. We believe very much in the process. We need to just keep working and grinding away and that's exactly what we're doing.”
Belichick said this in front of a packed room of media members and top UNC officials—Chancellor Lee Roberts, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and General Manager Michael Lombardi, among other prominent university figures—gathered inside the Kenan Football Center.
Expectant tension filled the room until Belichick appeared, with the mood shifting between bursts of nervous conversation and sudden hushes. The press conference came on the heels of a week marked by controversy, criticism and speculation about the football program's leadership.
Belichick said there were "things we could've done better," but widely praised embattled GM Michael Lombardi as having "done a good job," reiterated that the timing of his hire put North Carolina behind other schools in terms of talent acquisition, and said that, regardless of the on-field results, UNC has made major strides in its performance.
"It's a learning curve," Belichick said. "We're all in it together. But we're making a lot of progress, and the process will eventually produce the results we want like they have everywhere else I've been."
Addressing the Internal Strife in the Program, Hulu Docuseries
Belichick also dismissed reports of toxicity in the locker room. Offensive lineman Christo Kelly and linebacker Andrew Simpson were both made available to the media Monday. Belichick noted that Lombardi, in particular, maintains close communication with players.
“I’m with all these people every day, coaches, players on the field, Belichick said. “Our guys work hard. They have a great attitude, great energy. And we’ve shown a lot of improvement. We’ve made a lot of improvements. I think that’s exciting for all of us to see, certainly for the individual players to see it, in the units that they work with.”
“So I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that’s around it on a daily basis would see that,” Belichick continued.” I’m sure the players all see the improvement they’re making as does this coaching staff.”
Belichick declined to comment on the suspension of cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins for recruiting violations, saying the matter was being handled internally. He also confirmed that the planned Hulu documentary—reportedly canceled after the team's poor start—will move forward in some form.
"It's still a work in progress, and we're working through a few logistics," Belichick said. "But there will be something."
UNC plays Cal on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Golden Bears have dropped two of their last three games, but feature standout players like quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and linebacker Cade Uluave.
The Tar Heels face a nearly 3,000-mile trip—their longest of the season—with a three-hour time change.
Despite the disappointing loss to Clemson after the previous open week, Belichick said he anticipates a stronger showing from the team thanks to the extra practice time.
"Everybody's most interested in the final score, and I'm at the top of that list," he said. "But it's a process. You build a culture, you build a program, and eventually the results will come. When will that happen? Hopefully as soon as possible. We're working hard to get there."
