All Tar Heels

Belichick Addresses UNC Drama, Refutes Exit Reports

In a tense Monday press conference packed with UNC officials, Bill Belichick forcefully denied reports of a potential buyout or departure, insisting he’s fully committed to rebuilding the Tar Heels and standing by embattled GM Michael Lombardi.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick immediately shut down rumors of a possible buyout or departure at his unusually tense weekly press conference Monday, insisting he has no plans to leave UNC. 

UNC
Bill Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

“Reports about my looking for a buyout or trying to leave here is categorically false,” Belichick said. “There's zero truth to any of that. I'm glad I'm here. We're working toward our goals. We believe very much in the process. We need to just keep working and grinding away and that's exactly what we're doing.”

Belichick said this in front of a packed room of media members and top UNC officials—Chancellor Lee Roberts, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and General Manager Michael Lombardi, among other prominent university figures—gathered inside the Kenan Football Center. 

Expectant tension filled the room until Belichick appeared, with the mood shifting between bursts of nervous conversation and sudden hushes. The press conference came on the heels of a week marked by controversy, criticism and speculation about the football program's leadership.

Belichick said there were "things we could've done better," but widely praised embattled GM Michael Lombardi as having "done a good job," reiterated that the timing of his hire put North Carolina behind other schools in terms of talent acquisition, and said that, regardless of the on-field results, UNC has made major strides in its performance.

Bill Belichick
UNC head coach Bill Belichick / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

"It's a learning curve," Belichick said. "We're all in it together. But we're making a lot of progress, and the process will eventually produce the results we want like they have everywhere else I've been."

Addressing the Internal Strife in the Program, Hulu Docuseries

UNC
Bill Belichick speaking to players / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

Belichick also dismissed reports of toxicity in the locker room. Offensive lineman Christo Kelly and linebacker Andrew Simpson were both made available to the media Monday. Belichick noted that Lombardi, in particular, maintains close communication with players.

“I’m with all these people every day, coaches, players on the field, Belichick said. “Our guys work hard. They have a great attitude, great energy. And we’ve shown a lot of improvement. We’ve made a lot of improvements. I think that’s exciting for all of us to see, certainly for the individual players to see it, in the units that they work with.”

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“So I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that’s around it on a daily basis would see that,” Belichick continued.”  I’m sure the players all see the improvement they’re making as does this coaching staff.”

UNC
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks into the field before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Belichick declined to comment on the suspension of cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins for recruiting violations, saying the matter was being handled internally. He also confirmed that the planned Hulu documentary—reportedly canceled after the team's poor start—will move forward in some form.

"It's still a work in progress, and we're working through a few logistics," Belichick said. "But there will be something."

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks on to the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC plays Cal on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Golden Bears have dropped two of their last three games, but feature standout players like quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and linebacker Cade Uluave.

The Tar Heels face a nearly 3,000-mile trip—their longest of the season—with a three-hour time change.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite the disappointing loss to Clemson after the previous open week, Belichick said he anticipates a stronger showing from the team thanks to the extra practice time.

"Everybody's most interested in the final score, and I'm at the top of that list," he said. "But it's a process. You build a culture, you build a program, and eventually the results will come. When will that happen? Hopefully as soon as possible. We're working hard to get there."

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.