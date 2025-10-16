All Tar Heels

UNC Eyes Defensive Reset in Matchup with California

North Carolina will take on California on Saturday for its second ACC matchup of the year. The Tar Heels (2-3) are hoping to avoid their third loss in a row.

Grant Chachere

The Tar Heels (2-3) are hoping to avoid their third loss in a row when they travel to take on the Bears (4-2). It will be a lengthy trip for UNC as it is a 2,800-mile trip from Chapel Hill to the San Francisco Bay Area.

While the Bears have some talented offensive players, they average 351.7 yards per game, ranking 15th out of 17 teams in the ACC and 96th nationally out of 134 teams.

Although Cal has a fairly decent passing game, the Bears have struggled to run the ball, averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game, which is 119th nationally. Cal also averages just 3.1 yards per carry, ranking 127th in the country.

Here is a look at Cal's offense.

Quarterback

Cal
Cal’s starting quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, is a true freshman who has taken on a larger role this season than expected and has performed admirably, demonstrating poise and growth throughout the year.

Sagapolutele has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,479 yards, recording nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As a young signal-caller, he has experienced the expected ups and downs, but his poise under pressure and quick adjustment to the college game have made him a noticeable contributor for Cal’s offense this season.

Sagapolutele has struggled at times with turnovers, as indicated by his interception total. According to Pro Football Focus, he has completed only 42.6 percent of his passes for 314 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions, when under pressure. While some inconsistency is understandable for a freshman, it is notable that six of his seven interceptions have occurred when he was not facing a blitz.

Running Back

Cal
While Cal’s rushing attack has been one of the worst in the country, that’s because they have a bad running back as Kendrick Raphael is a solid one. Raphael has had 93 rushes for 414 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He has also broken 23 tackles.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

UNC
Trond Grizzell is a big-time receiver for Cal and has a good frame for a receiver at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He has 24 catches for a team-high 400 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob De Jesus has a team-high 34 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He is also Cal’s main return specialist.

Tight end Mason Mini is one of the best tight ends in the country, hauling in 26 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns, which is a team-high three touchdowns.

Offensive Line

Cal
The offensive line, as stated before, has been porous for the Bears, which is often a big reason they cannot run the football. According to PFF, Cal’s offensive line unit is ranked as tied for the 107th-best at run blocking with a run block grade of  53.9.

On the offensive line, the starters are:

  • Right Tackle Braden Miller
  • Right Guard Sioape Vatikani
  • Center Tyson Ruffins
  • Left Guard Jordan Spasojevic-Mok
  • Left Tackle ​​Nick Morrow

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.