3 Observations Following Belichick's Debut at UNC
North Carolina fans entered Kenan Stadium with excitement and in the first six minutes of the game, it looked like it was going to be a special game.
Then the next 54 minutes happened and before you knew it, the student section gave up after the Tar Heels did. After TCU went 7-0 with 10:55 left in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs scored 41 unanswered points before the Tar Heels finally scored late in the third quarter. The final tally ended up being 48-14. The Horned Frogs outgained the Tar Heels 542 to 222 as TCU had its way throwing and running the ball. Also, two of North Carolina's turnovers turned into touchdowns.
It was "typical North Carolina" on full display as the Tar Heels once again did not perform in the spotlight. Belichick wants the Tar Heels to be the 33rd NFL team. But if that were the case, the Tar Heels would have the first overall pick based off of tonight.
With that being said, here are my three takeaways from the game. While most of the takeaways are negative, there was still a positive one. However, it's more like finding a gold nugget in a giant pile of cow manure.
UNC Went One Way, But It Wasn't the Belichick Way
When Belichick came to North Carolina, the Tar Heels would be more disciplined and they would know how to win games like this. The mantra that we have heard was TSD: "tough, smart, and dependable."
However, the Tar Heels had three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception. Two of those turnovers quarterback Gio Lopez was responsibility. With just under four minutes to go in the first half, Lopez threw a pick-six to TCU safety Bud Clark, which put the Horned Frogs up 17-7. Then, he fumbled the ball on a strip-sack, one which TCU defensive end Devean Deal returned for a touchdown.
Also, TCU ran for 258 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. It was the first time in two years that the Horned Frogs rushed for over 200 yards. The Horned Frogs ran for two touchdowns of 20 or more yards. The first was Kevorian Barnes' 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half. The next was a 28-yard touchdown run from Trent Battle, which was his only rushing attempt of the game.
Both touchdowns, the ballcarrier wasn't touched at all.
Its Inability to Run the Football
One of the keys for North Carolina was to run the ball effectively and they did anything but that.
The Tar Heels ran for 50 yards, nearly 200 yards less than what TCU ran for. Even more embarrassing, they didn't even rush for over two yards per carry, averaging 1.8 yards to be exact. Carolina's best ballcarrier tonight was Caleb Hood, who scored the first touchdown of the game. However, he ran for 31 yards on 10 carries.
There was no push by the offensive line and it got bullied by TCU's defensive front all game. That's not the way Belichick and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens have been preaching all throughout fall camp.
Also, to slow down TCU's offense, you had to run the football and keep them on the sidelines to make them cool off. Well, that never happened.
The Return of the Max and Jordan Shipp Proves He is No. 1
There were only two positives tongiht, believe it or not. That was Max Johnson and Jordan Shipp.
Johnson came off the bench to replace the injured Lopez midway through the third quarter and lit a spark in a flailing Tar Heel offense. Johnson completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time he had taken the field since last year's opener, one in which he suffered a gruesome injury that nearly cost him his career, and possibly, his leg.
To make the story sweeter, the touchdown was thrown to his brother, Jake.
Shipp proved he was the No. 1 wide receiver tonight. Targeted six times, he caught four passes for 84 yards. It was a big-time night for the sophomore from Charlotte.
