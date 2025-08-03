How Faith and Grit Powered Max Johnson’s Comeback at UNC
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was looking for a fresh new start after battling injuries and unstability at his two previous stops at LSU and Texas A&M.
However, the new start became an extremely painful end to his first season in Chapel Hill as he broke his femur in the second half od the season opener against Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2024. Johnson. He knew how serious it was right away.
"I knew it was pretty serious as soon as it happened," said Johnson. "I couldn't tell if it was my knee or my femur or my leg. I remember getting up. I put my shoulders around the trainers who were carrying me off the field, and as soon as I got picked up, my leg kind of slipped out. I kind of felt it dangling. Right then and there, I knew it was my femur.
The scariest thing, however, was the aftermath. Was he ever going to play? Was he going to have his leg amputated?
"I remember being in the hospital," he continued. "Went through a couple surgeries. It was tough, man, lying there on the bed, not knowing what was going to happen, how long I was going to be in the hospital. I really just didn't know. There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg."
Now for the first time since his gruesome injury, Johnson is back in action after suffering a gruesome injury last August.
“Even though it took me a while to start walking, I remember taking my first steps and just being so happy at that moment. And, man, I was just so happy to be out there today with my teammates again. I kind of felt like myself again.”
“II was just so joyful to be out there today. I couldn’t stop smiling. And it wasn’t like there was some huge mental block — it was more the daily grind of being in the training room, doing scar tissue massages, using the stim machines, running on the water treadmill. That grind is what helped me get over what you might call a mental block. I never really had the feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be able to ever do this again.’”
Johnson credits his coaches, teammates and family for guiding him through that difficult time and even joked that his parents had to help him change for the first time since he was a little boy. He also attributed his faith throughout his recovery as well.
“I feel like I learned a lot — just how to push through and remember why I play football, which is to give God the glory through what I’m doing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position, to give God the glory through the adversity I’ve faced. I’m so thankful for everyone here — such a great support staff, the training room, all the new coaches, and all the support I’ve felt. I feel really loved, seen, and just very blessed to be here.”
In his only appearance for North Carolina last season, Johnson went 12-of-19 for 71 yards with one interception and added a rushing touchdown before exiting. The outing, played in poor weather conditions, offered both positives and miscues.
Over a five-year career that has taken him through LSU, Texas A&M and now UNC, Johnson has completed 60.5% of his passes for 5,923 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
Johnson has previously held the starting job at both LSU and Texas A&M. To reclaim that role in 2025, he must outduel South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, who enters camp with an advantage under new head coach Bill Belichick after being available throughout spring workouts.
"I've talked with Coach Belichick, Coach Kitchens that the best man is gonna play," Johnson said. "Whoever that is, I know Coach Belichick is going to make the best decision. I'm just blessed to be here, be able to compete. It just feels good to be able to do it again."
