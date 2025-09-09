ACC Officially Releases Basketball Slate, UNC’s Schedule Finalized
Despite football season being underway, the Tar Heel faithful cannot wait for the season to get started as North Carolina announced its official schedule for the 2025-26 season.
UNC is coming off of a disappointing 2024-25 campaign that ended with a 23-14 (13-7 ACC) record and a first round exit out of the NCAA tournament.
Point guard Seth Trimble returns and will be joined by Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans and combo guard Luka Bogavac, a native of Montenegro. The frontcourt features five-star recruit Caleb Wilson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, while forward Jarin Stevenson and guard Jonathan Powell are expected to provide key minutes off the bench.
The nonconference schedule had already been released, but the ACC unveiled its full slate of games today. UNC will play Duke and Syracuse twice. Games against Clemson, FLorida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Tar Heels will travel to Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU, Stanford and Virginia.
The only ACC opponent North Carolina will not play is Boston College.
The Tar Heels open up the 2025-26 season with two preseason games against BYU in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24 and Winston Salem State on Oct. 29. They then kick off the season against Central Arkansas (Nov. 3) and Kansas (Nov. 7) at the Dean Smith Center. They will play three more home games against Radford, NC Central and Navy.
Who the Tar Heels Will Play in Conference Schedule
Road trips to all three of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s newest members, home-and-away matchups against Duke and Syracuse and a pair of Big Monday games in the Smith Center highlight the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference slate of games.
The ACC, which is once again contesting an 18-game conference schedule, announced the framework of the upcoming season’s schedule on Tuesday. Specific mid-week dates, tip times and television/streaming assignments will be announced later.
UNC plays host to FSU, Wake Forest (Jan. 10), Notre Dame (Jan. 20 or 21), Syracuse (Feb. 2), Duke (Feb. 7), Pitt (Feb. 14), Louisville (Feb. 23), Virginia Tech (Feb. 28) and Clemson (March 3 or 4).
Five of North Carolina’s first seven ACC games are on the road, with trips to SMU (Jan. 3), Stanford (Jan. 13 or 14), Cal (Jan. 17), Virginia (Jan. 24) and Georgia Tech (Jan. 31).
North Carolina will most likely spend a week in the Bay Area, facing Stanford and Cal on the road, with both campuses located near each other to reduce travel during conference play.
The rest of UNC’s road games include on the road at, Miami (Feb. 10 or 11), NC State (Feb. 17 or 18), Syracuse (Feb. 21) and Duke (March 7).
The ACC Tournament is March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
