UNC Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had their fair share of injuries this season, with Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar, and Caleb Wilson all missing time at various points in the season.

Unfortunately, the freshman forward will not be returning this season after suffering a broken thumb in practice earlier this month, which required season-ending surgery . The Tar Heels have operated without Wilson for multiple games, but his absence has been thoroughly exposed in the last two outings, as North Carolina has lost both games in uninspiring fashion.

Heading into a first-round matchup against the VCU Rams on Thursday, here is a prediction for the Tar Heels' starting lineup and overall rotation in the NCAA tournament.

PG: Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The freshman guard began the season playing limited minutes off the bench, but his role slowly expanded before eventually being elevated into the starting lineup. Part of the reason was Kyan Evans' underwhelming performances, which forced head coach Hubert Davis into making a change.

Dixon has proven that decision correct, and the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has not only provided a lift for this team, but a foundational building block heading into next season.

SG: Seth Trimble

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Trimble is a perfect fit alongside Dixon, as the senior guard takes advantage of Dixon's shooting ability by attacking voids on the floor to contain the freshman guard on the perimeter.

As a senior, Trimble must take it upon himself to impose his will on the game if Veesaar is struggling or in foul trouble.

SF: Luka Bogavac

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) moves the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bogavac was on a heater before the last two games. However, during this brief span, the overseas transfer is shooting 3-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Another poor performance by Bogavac, and the Tar Heels could be packing their bags after the first round.

PF: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Wilson's injury has resulted in Stevenson taking on a larger responsibility, and the Alabama transfer has responded.

Stevenson has averaged 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last three games. The junior forward has been steady for most of the season, but his play has elevated these last few weeks.

C: Henri Veesaar

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar has been an unstoppable force this season, and that must carry over into the tournament if North Carolina wants any chance of winning multiple games.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is coming off a performance where he totaled 28 points and 17 rebounds against Clemson in the ACC tournament.

Rotational Players

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jonathan Powell, Zayden High, and Kyan Evans will round out the rest of the rotation. High and Powell possess the high possibilities of making a significant impact for the Tar Heels.