Seth Trimble: Owner of Ben & Jerry’s on Franklin Street

In his senior year at UNC, Seth Trimble makes a big move away from the court.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Do you like ice cream? Do you enjoy watching the UNC men's basketball team? If so, the Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop owned by senior guard Seth Trimble on Franklin Street would be an option following a lunch or dinner.

Wait, what? Trimble has his own ice cream shop now? Yep, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native has his own ice cream shop aligning with his interest in entrepreneurship — taking a step off the court, away from basketball, ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Trimble announced on his Instagram, Sunday afternoon:

The eighth slide of the post shows Trimble interacting with kids on Franklin Street, eventually handing out free samples of ice cream — already getting active in his new role as a store owner (while still being in college). At the beginning of Trimble's career as a Tar Heel, who would have thought that he would end up owning a spot on UNC's go-to hangout street? In his final year as a player, the slashing and high-flying dunker (younger brother of J.P. Tokoto) progresses off the court.

Seth Trimbl
Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seth Trimble Progresses on and off the Court

Each year, Trimble's statistics have continued to rise, and are on the path of continuing to do so, especially with the roster he will play alongside of — one that fits how he plays. In a similar vein, off the court, with Ben & Jerry's, he finds himself making strides to another interest of his life that aside from basketball.

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are going to have one more season to use Trimble before he goes off to the next adventure in his life. And after coming off a first-round exit to Ole Miss, Coach Davis and staff are sure to find ways that this roster can help free up Trimble and allow him to attack the rim effectively, given the amount of shooting this roster has (on paper and based of the numbers from last season, at least).

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In the midst of football season starting, the men's (and women's) basketball season are not too far behind. ACC Tip-Off is in October, the exhibition game against BYU and future NBA lottery pick AJ Dybansta happens then as well, all leading up to the first regular season game against Central Arkansas on November 3.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.