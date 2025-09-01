Seth Trimble: Owner of Ben & Jerry’s on Franklin Street
Do you like ice cream? Do you enjoy watching the UNC men's basketball team? If so, the Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop owned by senior guard Seth Trimble on Franklin Street would be an option following a lunch or dinner.
Wait, what? Trimble has his own ice cream shop now? Yep, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native has his own ice cream shop aligning with his interest in entrepreneurship — taking a step off the court, away from basketball, ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign.
Trimble announced on his Instagram, Sunday afternoon:
The eighth slide of the post shows Trimble interacting with kids on Franklin Street, eventually handing out free samples of ice cream — already getting active in his new role as a store owner (while still being in college). At the beginning of Trimble's career as a Tar Heel, who would have thought that he would end up owning a spot on UNC's go-to hangout street? In his final year as a player, the slashing and high-flying dunker (younger brother of J.P. Tokoto) progresses off the court.
Seth Trimble Progresses on and off the Court
Each year, Trimble's statistics have continued to rise, and are on the path of continuing to do so, especially with the roster he will play alongside of — one that fits how he plays. In a similar vein, off the court, with Ben & Jerry's, he finds himself making strides to another interest of his life that aside from basketball.
Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are going to have one more season to use Trimble before he goes off to the next adventure in his life. And after coming off a first-round exit to Ole Miss, Coach Davis and staff are sure to find ways that this roster can help free up Trimble and allow him to attack the rim effectively, given the amount of shooting this roster has (on paper and based of the numbers from last season, at least).
In the midst of football season starting, the men's (and women's) basketball season are not too far behind. ACC Tip-Off is in October, the exhibition game against BYU and future NBA lottery pick AJ Dybansta happens then as well, all leading up to the first regular season game against Central Arkansas on November 3.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!