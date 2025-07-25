Analysts Sound Off on Tar Heels, Belichick
It's safe to say that Bill Belichick's appearance during the 2025 ACC Kickoff was ... unreal. From the amount of media members in attendance to the numerous questions asked, talking on TV while being at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, the bright lights, cameras — it was hard to for him to get privacy, to say the least.
He was joined by four of his players: Thaddeus Dixon, Will Hardy, Gio Lopez, and Jordan Shipp.
Nonetheless, given his NFL history and head coaching status, leading arguably the best quarterback to ever play the game, Tom Brady, on top of winning six Super Bowls (plus two more as the defensive coordinator on the New York Giants), it seemed like this reality would have not been true if this was 10 years ago.
Imagine predicting he would be the head coach of UNC football in 2025 ... the chances back then were probably slim to none, but here we are, fueling up for potentially one of the most talked about seasons in program history.
Stories galore both on and off the field, from all of the high school recruiting Coach Belichick has done, plus reeling in numerous talent from other college programs via the transfer portal, and revamping the coaching staff, with the help of General Manger Michael Lombardi.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is receiving majority, if not all, of the buzz in college football.
During ACC Network's broadcast, analysts Eddie Royal and Eric Mac Lain shared their thoughts about what Coach Belichick being in Chapel Hill means:
"I think for North Carolina, it was probably pretty strange," Mac Lain said.
"Literally, this is the best NFL head coach ever, and now he's your coach. That's gotta be interesting, they probably grew up hating him or loving him, anything in between, everyone has their pro team. That was probably bizzare for the guys who were in that team meeting room.
Now, he is your coach, and he's probably gonna be not so nice to you at times but he will be on other times, and thinking about that mindset ... He is a master at what he does. You heard him say that the team is going to be disciplined, the team is going to be foundationally sound in the fundamentals."
After Mac Lain's thoughts, Royal shared the following:
"The intimidation factor of him walking into that locker room, it's enormous," Royal said. I also think that's great because when you're a little bit intimidated or you're looking up to somebody you've seen do these amazing things, you don't want to let him down, right?
That's what these kids are going to feel like in that locker room if you drop a pass or you throw an interception, you feel like, not only that you led down your teammates, but also let down this guy, this coach that I look up to and I'm dying for his respect."
Beyond Coach Belichick's expecations of changing the program around, or at least far better than what Tar Heel fans have seen in the past out of UNC football, the players are also very much involved with the pressure this offseason is building upon.
Fortunately, for all of them, they have an experienced coaching staff surrounding them during each practice and game to keep them afloat regardless of the results.