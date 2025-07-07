Thaddeus Dixon Is Confident in Year One of Bill Belichick
It is always possible for a team to go undefeated in sports, regardless if it's basketball, baseball, soccer, boxing, or in this case — football. And for Washington transfer Thaddeus Dixon who is entering his first year as a Tar Heel this fall, he instills confidence on social media, commenting his record prediction for 2025.
Great Day Tar Heel on X (formerly Twitter) shared a tweet listing North Carolina's schedule and marked down potential wins and losses next to each game. But that is when Dixon chimed in and shared his offseason thoughts:
"12-0 I truly believe every game is winnable. Need y'all on the same page as us," the Washington transfer shared.
As a reference, this is North Carolina's schedule, beginning on September 1:
vs. TCU
at Charlotte
vs. Richmond
at UCF
vs. Clemson
at California
vs. Virginia
at Syracuse
vs. Stanford
at Wake Forest
vs. Duke
at NC State
What do you think? Are the odds of Carolina going 12-0 in Bill Belichick's first season realistic? Or will there be a couple of bumps in the road? Given that it's a completely new program, including the addition of General Manager Michael Lombardi, a new coaching staff, and a buttload of transfers — it makes sense if the team makes a few mistakes here and there. Team chemistry is something that takes time to develop, even for the most experienced programs.
For Dixon, here's a little bit more on what he has accomplished while playing at Washington last year under head coach Jedd Fisch, per GoHuskies.com:
"2024: Played in all 13 games, starting 12 (all but Sun Bowl) ... named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches ... made four tackles and had two pass break-ups vs. Weber State ... two tackles vs. Eastern Michigan ... two tackles, two PBUs and an interception vs. Washington State ... one tackle and a pass break-up in the win over Northwestern ... six tackles, including half of a TFL, at Rutgers ... two stops in the win over No. 10 Michigan ... also played vs. Michigan ...
Two tackles and a PBU at Iowa ... five tackles and a break-up at Indiana ... three tackles and a PBU in the win over USC ... two tackles at Penn State ... three tackles and a PBU in the win over UCLA ... notched eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break-up at Oregon ... three tackles, including one and a half for a loss, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Louisville ... won the UW's defensive skill player of the year award at the postseason awards banquet."
Belichick is still deciding on who the starting quarterback will be on day one, as it will either be a veteran in Max Johnson or rising junior Gio Lopez, or perhaps, freshman Bryce Baker. And that is arguably the most important decision that will determine a 12-0 record.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!