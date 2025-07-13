Is Gio Lopez Tar Heels' Answer Following ACC Kickoff Announcement?
Gio Lopez was announced as one of the attendees to join Bill Belichick in Charlotte for the ACC Kickoff on Thursday, July 24, located at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. He will be alongside sophomore Jordan Shipp, redshirt senior Thaadeus Dixon, and senior Will Hardy. Lopez and Shipp will be a duo to watch out for as Belichick's first season begins in less than two months on Labor Day.
But the question of who will be the starting quarterback may have been answered given his eventual attendance to the ACC Kickoff day. It would not make the most sense for Belichick to bring a quarterback who does not have any chance to be the signal caller at the start of the season. And Belichick is an experienced coach who is straightforward in his decisions.
GoHeels included figures on Lopez's time before Carolina, some impressive numbers while playing in the Sun Belt conference:
"2024 (R-Fr.): Started and played in 11 of South Alabama's 13 games ... his average of 274.7 yards of total offense per game ranked 22nd nationally ... finished the season with 2,557 yards and 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions, while completing .659 percent of his passes ... finished third in in the Sun Belt in fewest interceptions thrown, fourth in passing touchdowns, fourth in average passing yards per game, fourth in passing efficiency and fourth in completion percentage
... ran for 465 yards and seven touchdowns ... his seven rushing touchdowns were the 10th most in the conference, and put him in the top-100 nationally ... set the program's single-game record for total offense in the season opener against North Texas with 432 passing yards and 62 rushing yards for a total of 494 ... also tossed three touchdowns against the Mean Green ... led the Jags to a school-record 87 points in a win against Northwestern State where he threw for four touchdowns
... scored two rushing touchdowns in South's late-season win at Louisiana ... tossed two scores and rushed for another to beat App State on the road in the Sun Belt opener ... earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention recognition at season's end."
Unless something happens that causes a different outcome, Lopez is the likely starter for Game 1 of Belichick's collegiate coaching career. This would leave Max Johnson and Bryce Baker off to the sidelines awaiting their chance to take snaps underneath center.
